Russia And China Veto US Resolution Calling For Immediate Cease-Fire In Gaza

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Moscow will not be satisfied “with anything that doesn't call for an immediate cease-fire,” saying it's what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pressing for and what "everybody” wants. He questioned the wording of the draft, asking, “What's an imperative? I have an imperative to give you USD 100, but … it's only an imperative, not USD 100.”