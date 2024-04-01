International

People Smoke Marijuana In Berlin During 'Smoke-In' Event As Germany Legalises Cannabis For Personal Use | In Pics

People were seen smoking marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Germany's Berlin which started on April 1. Germany has legalised cannabis for personal use and as per the new law, Adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption.