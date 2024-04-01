International

People Smoke Marijuana In Berlin During 'Smoke-In' Event As Germany Legalises Cannabis For Personal Use | In Pics

People were seen smoking marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Germany's Berlin which started on April 1. Germany has legalised cannabis for personal use and as per the new law, Adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

People smoke marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany. Starting 1 April, Germany has legalised cannabis for personal use. As per the new law, Adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
People smoke marijuana in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
A man takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate and a placard reading "We don't want to be offenders!" during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
People smoke marijuana in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
People smoke marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
People smoke marijuana in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Marijuana | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
A man takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette next to a placard reading "We don't want to be offenders!" in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the "Smoke-In" event in Berlin, Germany.

