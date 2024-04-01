People Smoke Marijuana In Berlin During 'Smoke-In' Event As Germany Legalises Cannabis For Personal Use | In Pics

People smoke marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany. Starting 1 April, Germany has legalised cannabis for personal use. As per the new law, Adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption.
A man takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette in front of the Brandenburg Gate and a placard reading "We don't want to be offenders!" during the 'Smoke-In' event in Berlin, Germany.
A man takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette next to a placard reading "We don't want to be offenders!" in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the "Smoke-In" event in Berlin, Germany.