Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai announced that she has decided to donate $300K (Rs 2.5 crore) to three charities that are providing humanitarian help to the people in Palestine suffering from the strikes and attacks in the ongoing war.

In a video message, Yousafzai said "I'm horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it."

She added, "I'm adding my voice to those from Israel, Palestine and those around the world crying out for peace. Collective punishment is not the answer. Half of Gaza's population is less than 18 years of age and they should not be living the rest of their life under bombing and unjust occupation."

She then explained that she urged the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. Adding, "I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack."

The Nobel laureate called upon governments to strive for an immediate truce and lasting peace.

According to media reports, the Hamas group said a massive explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people Tuesday. Hamas attributed the blast to an Israeli air strike, but the Israeli military said it was not involved and the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.