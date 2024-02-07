Is Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N Now The King’s Party?

Nawaz Sharif knows that if he wins elections he will have to take some hard unpopular decisions. He said in an election meeting last week that it would not be easy to bring Pakistan’s economy back on track. This is why perhaps he has not made big bang announcements about free electricity or more subsidies. The PML (N) will try to work for more foreign investments into the country, however unless there is a period of political stability and the blow back from the Pakistan Taliban subsides investors will not come in. During Sharif’s last term as PM, Chinese investments were substantial. The China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor was the flagship of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative. While the CPEC remains in place, attacks on Chinese engineers and workers by the Baluch separatists have led to slowing down of the projects. China has invested 60 billion dollars for the Gwadar seaport and allied projects and a highway to connect it to China’s Xinjiang province. These major projects have also been financed by loans from China leading to Pakistan’s ballooning debt.

Nawaz Sharif has promised to take the country back to the days when inflation was effectively controlled by his government. Speaking at an election rally in Faisalabad, he said that if he had been allowed to complete his full term in office, instead of being thrown out in 2017, Pakistan’s economy would not have plunged into this sorry state. It is a fact that during Sharif’s time inflation was under control.

If Sharif returns to power in Pakistan, he will push for better ties with India. Nothing will happen before the Indian elections. But later too, India would be wary of doing much with Pakistan, considering that a terror strike always derailed the various attempts at peace making. Many in India, including within the larger Sangh Parivar, are not for engaging with Pakistan. Without the army on board, it is well known that it is useless to engage with the civilian government. Though the previous army commander General Bajwa in the latter part of his term was keen on normalising ties with India, little is known about what the current army chief’s views are on India. For New Delhi too that has big power aspirations, it is important to break the current dead lock with Pakistan. But that decision will be taken after the Indian elections and after much deliberation.