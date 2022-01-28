Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

China's Modus Operandi To Prevent Covid-19 From Hampering Beijing Olympics

How will the virus-free bubbles work in Beijing Olympics to prevent the spread of Covid-19?

China's Modus Operandi To Prevent Covid-19 From Hampering Beijing Olympics
Beijing Olympic, 2022 - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:50 am

Athletes and others headed to the Olympics face a multitude of Covid-19 testing hurdles as organizers seek to catch any infections early and keep the virus at bay.

A positive test could mean athletes sitting out the Beijing Games — perhaps even if they’re no longer contagious. Olympic officials say they’ll be flexible and review the need for isolation on a case-by-case basis.

Related stories

Mass Covid-19 Testing In Beijing Ahead Of Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics 2022: First Local Omicron Case Found In Beijing Weeks Ahead Of Games

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Faces Omicron Test Weeks Ahead Of The Games

It’s part of the complexities of staging a big event in the pandemic, because organizers want to ensure they don’t fuel outbreaks among participants or the local population. Since early in the pandemic, China has taken a “zero tolerance” approach to the virus.

Similar protocols to create virus-free “bubbles” were part of the Tokyo Games last summer and the end of the 2020 NBA season.

Here’s how testing will work at the Winter Olympics:

WHAT WILL TESTING BE LIKE?

All athletes, team officials, staff and journalists need to provide two recent negative tests before heading to China. They will be tested again at the airport before heading to their Olympic sites. During the Games, everyone will get daily throat swabs for PCR lab tests, with results coming back within a day.

And most everyone will already be vaccinated, because those who aren’t have to quarantine for three weeks.

WHAT IF SOMEONE TESTS POSITIVE?

First, there will be a confirmatory test. Anyone who has Covid-19 with symptoms will go to a hospital. Those without symptoms go to a dedicated hotel for isolation. In both cases, they’ll be unable to compete until cleared for discharge.

HOW LONG WILL ISOLATION LAST?

It depends. To get out of isolation, people generally need consecutive days of negative tests and no symptoms. They will be tested with PCR lab tests that can detect tiny amounts of virus. That means a test can come back positive long after a person is likely to spread the virus. The uncertainty over how long isolation might last is fueling worries. Last week, NBC said its announcers and many hosts would cover the Games from the U.S.

ARE TESTS THE ONLY FACTOR?

Organizers in Beijing say they’ll look at other factors in addition to testing when evaluating whether someone can leave isolation.

“What’s the person’s past history? Have they had confirmed Covid in the past? Have they been vaccinated fully?” said Dr. Brian McCloskey, chair of the medical expert panel for the Beijing Olympics.

PCR tests work by copying the genetic material in a specimen to detect a virus. If a lab needs to run a lot of amplification cycles to pick up the virus, it could mean a person has low levels and isn’t likely to spread it.

This week, organizers said they would take a less stringent approach on isolation for those with low levels of the virus. They eased the testing threshold that requires isolation but said people with detectable levels of the virus still need to take extra precautions, such as limiting contact with others and taking two tests a day, instead of one.

As scientists have learned more about Covid-19 and how it spreads, health officials in a number of countries have revised isolation requirements. In the U.S., for example, people can end isolation after five days if they don’t have any symptoms — without testing to see if they’re negative. But they’re advised to avoid travel and others at high risk.

ARE MANY INFECTIONS EXPECTED?

Positive cases are expected to pop up, with the highly contagious omicron variant fueling infections in many parts of the world.

So far, organizers say there have been 39 positive results out of the more than 2,500 tests at the airport among those who arrived since early January. Within the bubble, there have been 33 positives out of 336,400 tests. None of the positives involved athletes. The average time spent in isolation for most has been around six days.

Tags

International Winter Olympics Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 Olympics COVID-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Kiribati: One Of The Last Covid-19 Uninfected Places Loses Status

Kiribati: One Of The Last Covid-19 Uninfected Places Loses Status

Biden Commits To Ukraine's Sovereignty And Integrity On Phone Call With Zelenskyy

Will China Steal The Show In Forming Central Asian Ties?

US: Man Denied Heart Transplant Because He Wasn't Covid-19 Vaccinated, But Why?

India & 5 Central Asian Countries To Form Joint Working Group On Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis