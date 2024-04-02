International

Aid Group Says Israeli Strike Kills 7 Of Its Workers In Gaza, Including Foreigners

The World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, said early Tuesday that the seven killed include citizens of Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and a U.S.-Canada dual citizen.

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP
Israeli strike hit workers in Gaza Photo: AP
info_icon

An aid group says an Israeli that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners.

The World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, said early Tuesday that the seven killed include citizens of Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and a U.S.-Canada dual citizen. It did not provide a breakdown and said at least one Palestinian was also killed.

It said the workers were in the process of delivering desperately needed food aid that had arrived by sea on Monday when they were struck late that evening. Israel has said it is investigating the incident.

