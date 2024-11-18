Hub4Business

Turn Health Hurdles Into Secured Future With Aviva Life Insurance

In this post, we’ll walk you through what to expect so you can secure life insurance that works for you, no matter your health journey.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Life Insurance
Turn Health Hurdles Into Secured Future With Aviva Life Insurance
info_icon

Life is full of twists and turns, and our health can sometimes add a few bumps along the way. If you’re living with a pre-existing condition, you might wonder if life insurance is still within reach. The good news? It absolutely is. Having a medical condition doesn’t mean you can’t protect your loved ones; it just means you might need a little guidance to find the right fit. In this post, we’ll walk you through what to expect so you can secure life insurance that works for you, no matter your health journey.

What Is a Pre-existing Condition?

A pre-existing condition refers to any health issue you may have experienced before applying for life insurance. This could mean a condition for which you’ve received treatment, medication, or medical advice. Some common examples include, but are not limited to, chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease, asthma, or even cancer history.

What actually constitutes a pre-existing condition differs from one insurance provider to another. The severity of the condition, how well it’s managed, and other personal health factors all play a role in determining coverage and premiums.

Can You Get Life Insurance with a Pre-existing Condition?

Yes, you can! While having a pre-existing condition might require a few extra steps in the application process, it doesn’t mean you’ll be denied coverage. Here’s what you need to know:

  1. Medical Information Requirements
    Insurers usually ask for more detailed health information from applicants with pre-existing conditions. This can include a medical report from your doctor, a nurse call, a screening, or a physical exam. The purpose of this process is to get a clear picture of your current health and the specific condition. Insurance companies typically cover the cost of any required medical exam and try to schedule it at a time that’s convenient for you.

  2. Impact on Premiums
    With a pre-existing condition, there’s a higher likelihood that you may have to pay a slightly increased premium. This is because insurers assess the risk level associated with covering an individual with a health condition, often known as underwriting. However, that doesn’t mean your premium will be sky-high. For instance, a well-managed condition with minimal symptoms might not increase your premium as much as a more severe, chronic condition would.

  3. Possible Coverage Limitations
    In some cases, insurers may limit your coverage based on the severity of your condition. For instance, they might exclude a specific condition from your policy, meaning that if you pass away due to that condition, the insurer will not pay out the claim. However, other causes of death would still be covered.

Factors Affecting Premiums for Those with Pre-existing Conditions

Several factors can impact the cost of life insurance, especially if you have a pre-existing condition. Here’s a breakdown of what insurers look at:

  1. Age: Younger applicants with a pre-existing condition often have lower premiums, as insurers view them as lower risk because they are more likely to overcome those conditions than people who are older.

  2. Lifestyle: Factors like smoking, alcohol use, and other lifestyle habits can significantly affect your premium. Even if you’re healthy otherwise, being a smoker, for example, can increase your cost of insurance.

  3. Type of Policy: The coverage period, sum assured, and type of policy chosen will influence the premium amount. Opting for critical illness coverage or additional riders may also raise the cost.

  4. Condition Management: If you’ve shown a history of good health management and follow medical advice closely, your premiums could be lower. A well-controlled condition is often seen as less risky.

Tips for Getting the Best Coverage with a Pre-existing Condition

While getting life insurance with a pre-existing condition might require extra steps, there are strategies to help make the process smoother and more affordable:

  1. Be Honest and Transparent
    Honesty is crucial in the life insurance application process. Misrepresentation or omissions regarding your health may become the cause of cancelled policies or denials of claims. Therefore, it is important that you give as much honest and accurate information regarding your health history so that when your family needs it most, your policy is in proper standing.

  2. Policy Riders to Consider
    Add riders like critical illness coverage or accidental death benefits to your coverage. These add-ons may increase the cost of your premium, but they could also add significant value that could be worth much for you.

  3. Seek Alternative Forms of Coverage
    If you’re struggling to find an affordable policy, some insurers, like Aviva, offer specialised products that don’t require medical exams or extensive health questionnaires. These policies might provide a solution for those who need coverage without extensive health checks.

Aviva’s Approach to Supporting Policyholders

Aviva goes beyond traditional coverage, offering innovative options like the Cancer and Cardio Rider. This rider provides crucial protection against serious illnesses, ensuring financial support in challenging times. Additionally, Aviva's Signature 3D Term Plan features a Preventive Wellness Package, promoting proactive health management. From AI diet guidance to smart devices, Aviva empowers you to maintain wellness and minimise risks. This combination of protection and prevention showcases how Aviva is redefining life insurance, putting your well-being first.

Why Life Insurance is Still Worth It

For individuals with pre-existing conditions, life insurance provides a crucial assurance. It can help cover final expenses, outstanding debts, or medical bills, alleviating financial burdens for loved ones. Knowing that your family will be well cared for when you are gone can allow you to focus more on living well.

Even if the premium may be expensive, life insurance must be included in your long-term financial planning. By buying a life cover, you are playing an important role in securing your family and fulfilling your responsibilities.

*Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  3. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  4. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Opening Quarter Ends Goalless
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  2. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  3. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  4. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
  5. Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  2. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  3. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points