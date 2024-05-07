Traders Accumulate TRON And Starknet: New Token Grabs Analyst's Attention With 50x Prediction

TRON (TRX) has risen on the charts and is up 80% year-to-date (YTD). Moreover, Starknet (STRK) is also moving upwards, rising above the $1.30 price range and is now attempting to reach even further gains.
While both of these altcoins are bullish on the charts, another crypto that has gained the most significant attention is KangaMoon (KANG), which is poised to see far more growth as it recently surged 290%. We will go over the price performance of all three to see why traders are choosing them. By the end we will determine which is the best coin to invest in.
TRON (TRX) Grows 80% – Can It Reach Over $0.2 in 2024?
TRON (TRX) is a dominant cryptocurrency on the charts as within the past year it has managed to see a 80% upswing despite the broader market experiencing a price correction period. In addition, throughout the span of the past week the TRON price has seen a resurgence, even despite the broader market’s price correction phase. Matthew Dixon, the CEO of Evai recently posted on X (Twitter) how TRX saw a substantial upgrade on the platform and it serves as a potential long position. The network also reached a major milestone as it reached 227,309,170 total accounts, contributing to its overall dominance.
Now, the TRON crypto needs to reach even further gains and appeal to whales to enter the future price rally as a dominant force, and this has been backed up by its positive RSI data. According to the TRON price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $0.2641.
Starknet (STRK) Ecosystem to Expand and Reward 34M Tokens
Starknet (STRK) has showcased positive on-chart metrics as well as its up in the green zone after a prolonged period of downward momentum. The Starknet crypto has since then remained bullish on the charts and at this rate has the potential to see far more substantial gains.
The Co-Founder and CEO of StarkWare, Eli-Ben-Sasson recently announced that over 34 million STRK tokens are up for grabs through the Starknet Provisions event.
Moreover, during the past week the Starknet price moved above the $1.30 price barrier, and now needs to pass the $2 level in order to reach new heights. If it does so, based on the Starknet price prediction it can end Q4 of 2024 at $2.77, positioning it as the best cryptocurrency to buy today.
KangaMoon (KANG) to Surge 5,000% Fueled by Social-Fi Elements and Community-Driven Approach
KangaMoon (KANG) is a presale-stage project which has emerged as one of the largest players in the memecoin space and due to this, can become one of the most substantial cryptocurrencies to diversify within 2024 and beyond. The key catalysts for this major level of growth include its introduction of Social-Fi elements, a community-driven approach and Play-to-Earn (P2E) features, through which anyone can access various rewards.
Players take control of a character, and can then engage in tournaments and battles, or spectate and place bets if they do not want to actively participate in battles. This way, they can earn KANG tokens or NFTs as-well. These can then be sold on the dedicated marketplace for additional capital gains.
So far, the KangaMoon platform has reached 20,000 users and has raised over $6 million. Due to the massive bullishness and major interest, it can raise $7 million by the end of the month as-well. In addition, the price of KANG has gone up from $0.005 to $0.0196, marking a 290% upswing, and at this rate can surge 5,000% following its launch and major exchange listings, making it the best cryptocurrency to buy today.
Summary
TRON and Starknet have both displayed major bullishness on the charts and at this rate have the potential to see substantial price gains in 2024 and beyond. However, another crypto that is climbing up the charts and can see substantial gains is KangaMoon, as it has already seen a major level of interest and accumulation from traders, making it the best coin to invest in.
