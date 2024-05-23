Top 7 Altcoins To Add To Your Portfolio As Crypto Markets Enter Bull Run

$WAI is built on the Ethereum network and is used as the native payment option for all features available within the Wiener AI ecosystem. That includes staking and trading cryptocurrencies in the built-in exchange. The staking rewards are quite impressive, with annual yields exceeding 408% during the presale to encourage long-term holding and community participation. That said, the APY will go down as the number of investors increases, but it will still be more than substantial throughout the entire event.