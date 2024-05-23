Top 7 Altcoins To Add To Your Portfolio As Crypto Markets Enter Bull Run

The altcoin market has been growing steadily in the past year, but it looks like things are ramping up as the next crypto bull run approaches. With Bitcoin finally making its way out of the price correction phase, regaining its ground above $71K, the rest of the markets are likely to follow.
However, with over 30,000 digital assets available on the market, finding the ones with the highest growth potential can be extremely difficult, even for experienced traders. That's why we did the research, selecting the top 7 altcoins you should add to your portfolio ASAP if you want to get the most out of the impending crypto market bull run.
The Best Cryptos to Add to Your Portfolio
The crypto markets are about to blow up, and the following 7 altcoins are expected to make the biggest gains in the next few months:
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)
Wiener AI ($WAI)
Sealana ($SEAL)
99Bitcoins ($99BTC)
5th Scape (5SCAPE)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE)
MoonBag ($MBAG)
The list above gives you a quick overview of the best options. In the review section below, we'll provide more details on each.
1. Dogeverse - Multi-Chain Meme Coin Entering Final Presale Stage
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is positioning itself as one of the best presale coins of 2024, thanks to its unique multi-chain design that gives users the possibility to transfer tokens to any of the six supported blockchains.
Unlike conventional meme coins, Dogeverse is built on Ethereum, but it will be deployed on five other blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base. It uses advanced technologies like Wormhole and Portal Bridge to ensure smooth cross-chain transactions, low transfer fees, and unprecedented accessibility.
Central to Dogeverse is Cosmo, a chain-hopping Doge character representing the coin’s community-driven spirit and technical excellence. The project made headway in the meme coin market, attracting huge numbers of investors, which allowed it to raise over $15 million during the ongoing presale that entered the final stretch recently. Everything surrounding Dogeverse is working in its favor, and if things continue down the same path, $DOGEVERSE tokens could easily become one of the highest-gaining memes in 2024.
With a maximum supply of 200 billion tokens, the project dedicates significant resources, staking rewards, and future development, ensuring stable growth and long-term sustainability. Visit the official site today and grab your $DOGEVERSE tokens early, as the presale is about to hit the $17 million hard cap in the next few days.
2. Sealana - Solana-Based Meme Coin With Explosive Potential
Sealanais the newest Solana meme coin available in presale, and it's already making huge steps toward greatness. It features a humorous narrative portraying an overweight seal that spends all its free time on trading cryptocurrencies, hoping to make a huge profit. The seal character is inspired by the famous "Gamer Guy" from South Park, and like the original character, it does nothing else but sit in front of the computer all day long eating chips and tuna.
This amusing theme quickly gained significant backing from the crypto community, raising over $2.2 million during the first few weeks of the presale event. The native $SEAL token leverages the massive expansion of Solana-based meme coins, and all investors who exchange their SOL tokens for $SEAL will get the coins they bought transferred to their wallets instantly.
Sealana's strong community engagement, fun approach to meme coin culture, and Solana-based design all work together, promising a high-gain potential future for all early investors. Grab your $SEAL tokens at a price of $0.022 per coin and watch your investment multiply in the next few months!
3. Wiener AI - AI-Driven Dog-Themed Meme Coin Getting Strong Community Support
Wiener AI is another high-potential meme coin that combines artificial intelligence, Doge sentiment, and the playfulness of a sausage dog. This unique project has been captivating the crypto community. The $WAI token presale went live a few weeks ago, and it has already raised over $2.5 million.
The project's main attraction is a cybernetic dachshund created through an AI experiment involving a sausage. This experiment resulted in a highly capable pup with its eyes on high gains. Wiener AI is built around a sophisticated AI trading bot that scans markets to identify and execute the best trading opportunities in real-time. The goal is to help traders reduce risk when trading cryptos, ensuring that they get the highest returns on every future investment.
$WAI is built on the Ethereum network and is used as the native payment option for all features available within the Wiener AI ecosystem. That includes staking and trading cryptocurrencies in the built-in exchange. The staking rewards are quite impressive, with annual yields exceeding 408% during the presale to encourage long-term holding and community participation. That said, the APY will go down as the number of investors increases, but it will still be more than substantial throughout the entire event.
4. 99 Bitcoins - Learn-to-Earn Crypto Platform With High Reward Potential
Launched by the established 99 Bitcoins platform, which has over 2 million followers across social media, $99BTC is now a cryptocurrency that users can earn by showing knowledge within the crypto trading sector. The project utilizes a "Learn-to-Earn" (L2E) model that rewards users for participating in educational activities such as questionnaires, quizzes, and other events on the platform itself.
The main idea is to make learning about crypto, blockchain, and trading engaging while allowing users to earn a profit in native $99BTC. The project is still in the earliest presale phase, allowing investors to purchase the tokens at the lowest price possible. Of course, the price will increase as the project reaches new milestones, so the sooner you invest - the higher the returns you can expect. 99 Bitcoins has already raised over $1.5 million, and it's just getting started.
After it goes live, 99 Bitcoins plans to integrate fully with the Bitcoin blockchain through a BRC-20 bridge to enhance interoperability. It will also launch a beta version of its educational platform and offer staking features that promise high rewards.99 Bitcoins brings something unique to the table, allowing investors to earn a profit while learning how to become better crypto traders. So, if that sounds appealing to you, visit the official site and grab $99BTC tokens early to get the highest returns.
5. 5thScape - Revolutionary AR/VR Gaming Crypto Platform
5th Scape is a revolutionary gaming crypto platform that merges blockchain technology with virtual reality (VR), offering a unique entertainment experience. Its goal is to raise the VR sector to a whole new level and transform digital interactions across gaming, entertainment, and educational industries.
The 5th Scape ecosystem is powered by the native $5SCAPE token, which is used for everything, including the purchase of VR games, hardware, and other services. Token holders will get exclusive benefits like access to premium VR content, state-of-the-art gaming chairs for the best experience, staking rewards, and participation in community governance. The presale will have 12 stages and with a hard cap of $15 million.
Key features include a variety of 3D VR games, such as MMA 3D, Cricket 3D, sports simulations, FPS games, along with the best VR headsets and other elements that provide the most immersive experience ever seen. Once it goes live, 5th Scape will raise the bar for the entire industry, and token holders will likely get massive returns on their investments. The project raised over $6 million, so hurry up and invest to get the most out of your investment.
6. Sponge V2 - New Version of one of The Best-Performing Meme Coins of 2023
Sponge V2 is an upgraded version of the successful Sponge V1, which was one of the highest-gaining meme coins of 2023. During its peak, the $SPONGE token had a market cap of over $100 million and nearly 12,000 token holders. However, due to its lack of utility, the token lost most of its value and is now looking for another shot at greatness. Sponge V2 offers higher utility, as it's built around a P2E racing game inspired by Spongebob, as well as high staking rewards.
Additionally, Sponge V2 introduces a stake-to-bridge mechanism, allowing V1 token holders to lock their assets and earn V2 tokens over four years. This ensures liquidity and balances supply and demand through adjustable staking rewards. With plans to secure listings on major exchanges, Sponge V2 will likely surpass the impressive gains of V1 in the upcoming months. The price of V2 is already 7,300% higher than V1's listing price, and with over $21 million worth of tokens staked already, it's clear why it is one of the best investment options at the moment.
7. MoonBag - High-Liquidity Altcoin Still Available in Presale
MoonBag is a meme coin featuring a cute monkey aiming to reach the Moon. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers reliability and leverages Ethereum's 236 million users and a significant number of developers. MoonBag's user-friendly interface sets it up for broad adoption and a strong community.
Unlike many meme coins, MoonBag focuses on long-term goals. The creators emphasize transparency in their tokenomics, detailing fund usage with significant liquidity allocations. The renounced contract boosts security and transparency, ensuring only investors get a shot at earning huge returns by holding on to their $MBAG tokens for the long run.
Final Words
The altcoin season is ramping up, and there are plenty of investment options that can help you get high returns on your investments. The key is to invest early, but only in projects surrounded by a strong community and features such as a transparent road map, high utility, and staking rewards.
All 7 projects covered above are made according to the best industry practices and are still available in presales. So, hurry up and invest to get the highest returns once they go live in the near future.