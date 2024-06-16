How To Slay A Riveting Red Ensemble? B-Town Divas Share Some Inspiration

Prateek Sur
Ananya Panday chooses a modest and stylish red gown that reflects her minimalist style.
With minimal makeup and jewellery, Ananya Panday allows the dress to speak for itself, oozing easy elegance.
Deepika Padukone never fails to wow with her fashion choices, and her all-red ensemble is no exception. She looks stunning in a full-sleeved, maxi dress that emanates elegance and grace.
Deepika Padukone demonstrates how monochromatic fashion can be dramatic and refined by pairing it with a bright red lip and a matching red tote.
Chitrangda Singh attracts heads in a racy red corset gown that accentuates her lovely body.
The sheer detail and high slit add intrigue, and a striking silver necklace completes the dazzling style. Chitrangda Singh’s style exemplifies stylish and refined fashion.
Janhvi Kapoor’s halter neck red gown with elegant cutouts adds an edgy and glamorous tone to the red look.
The bold design highlights Janhvi Kapoor’s young appeal and provides a contemporary touch to the classic gown.
Kiara Advani’s red knit maxi body-fit off-the-shoulder dress exudes trendiness.
The form-fitting style emphasizes Kiara Advani’s beautiful physique, while the off-the-shoulder design lends an air of elegance.