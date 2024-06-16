How To Slay A Riveting Red Ensemble? B-Town Divas Share Some Inspiration

Prateek Sur

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday chooses a modest and stylish red gown that reflects her minimalist style.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

With minimal makeup and jewellery, Ananya Panday allows the dress to speak for itself, oozing easy elegance.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never fails to wow with her fashion choices, and her all-red ensemble is no exception. She looks stunning in a full-sleeved, maxi dress that emanates elegance and grace.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone demonstrates how monochromatic fashion can be dramatic and refined by pairing it with a bright red lip and a matching red tote.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh attracts heads in a racy red corset gown that accentuates her lovely body.

Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda Singh

The sheer detail and high slit add intrigue, and a striking silver necklace completes the dazzling style. Chitrangda Singh’s style exemplifies stylish and refined fashion.

Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s halter neck red gown with elegant cutouts adds an edgy and glamorous tone to the red look.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The bold design highlights Janhvi Kapoor’s young appeal and provides a contemporary touch to the classic gown.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s red knit maxi body-fit off-the-shoulder dress exudes trendiness.

Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The form-fitting style emphasizes Kiara Advani’s beautiful physique, while the off-the-shoulder design lends an air of elegance.

Kiara Advani Instagram

