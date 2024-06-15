Hub4Business

Crypto ICO Showstopper: BlockDAG Hits $50.4M Jackpot With X1 Miner App, Stealing The Spotlight From VeChain & Hedera

Explore how the X1 App from BlockDag has revolutionised ICO presales by raising $50.4M, significantly outperforming VeChain and Hedera's latest updates.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Analysts continue to observe VeChain (VET) as it gears up for a significant bullish leap. Hedera (HBAR) is in the final stages of planning a crucial mainnet upgrade, scheduled for June. Meanwhile, BlockDAG's X1 Miner App has captivated the market with its inventive and user-focused design, surpassing both VET and HBAR.

The BlockDAG engineering team has enhanced the X1 Mobile Miner App, attracting substantial interest. This blend of innovation and user orientation has propelled BlockDAG to an exceptional $50.4 million presale achievement, marking an 1120% price escalation from the first to the current 18th batch, solidifying its position as the leading crypto ICO presale in 2024.

VeChain on the Brink of a Major Upswing

VeChain (VET) is on the threshold of a significant bullish run, capturing the focus of market analysts following recent advancements. Emerging from a long bearish period, VET's dynamic momentum and solid support levels indicate a potential for notable growth.

info_icon

Currently priced at $0.035541 with a market cap of $2.58 billion, VET's recent 3.21% increase signifies investor confidence. Analysts are pinpointing critical patterns and retracement zones, forecasting an imminent, substantial rally.

Hedera Poised for Mainnet Enhancement

Hedera (HBAR) is preparing to enhance its mainnet to version 0.49.4. Hedera operates as a decentralised public ledger tailored for decentralised applications (dApps) and peer-to-peer payments. Its hashgraph consensus technology boosts transaction speed, efficiency, and scalability, facilitating thousands of transactions per second, ideal for enterprise use. The native cryptocurrency, HBAR, facilitates these applications and ensures network security.

info_icon

BlockDAG X1 App: A Trailblazer in User-Centric Mining

The recently launched beta version of the BlockDAG X1 App Miner exemplifies a pioneering approach to design and user experience, contributing significantly to BlockDAG's presale success. The campaign has amassed $50.4 million and witnessed an 1120% price jump, with 7612 miners sold, generating revenue of $3.2 million. This underscores the strong investor interest and confidence in BlockDAG’s mining solutions, particularly the X1 App Miner. The app enables smartphones to become efficient mining devices through an advanced consensus algorithm that optimises energy use without overtaxing the battery or data consumption. Additionally, its proof of engagement model seamlessly integrates, facilitating effortless mining.

BlockDAG
BlockDAG
info_icon

The BlockDAG X1 miner app's beta version is accessible for download on iOS via TestFlight and Android through the Google Play Store. The BlockDAG development team is refining the app and rolling out timely updates and fixes. The app interface is designed for ease and engagement, featuring straightforward sign-up, a referral system, and daily engagement bonuses.

Recent updates from BlockDAG’s tech team have focused on enhancing app stability and performance. Improvements address issues like phone number input lengths, connectivity with Coinbase, restricting multiple OTP requests, more straightforward navigation between active tabs, and overall performance optimisation.

Furthermore, BlockDAG plans to launch the Blockchain Explorer, offering detailed insights into the network, and improving transparency and user experience. These enhancements reaffirm BlockDAG's commitment to providing a robust and user-centric mining platform, distinguishing it in the competitive cryptocurrency sector.

Conclusion

As VeChain (VET) attracts attention with its bullish outlook and Hedera (HBAR) gears up for a major mainnet upgrade, BlockDAG's X1 Miner App distinctly positions itself as a leader in the cryptocurrency arena. BlockDAG's dedication to delivering an exceptional mining experience has captivated users and fueled impressive investor confidence. With a $50.4 million presale and a remarkable 1120% price increase from its initial offering, BlockDAG sets new benchmarks for success and innovation in the crypto ICO market.

info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: 8 Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  2. Weather Updates, June 15: North India Still Under Heatwave, Monsoon Nowhere Near; 6 Dead In Sikkim Rains, Landslides
  3. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  4. Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxalites, 1 Security Personnel Killed In Encounter In Narayanpur
  5. 'NDA Govt Formed By Mistake': Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Says PM Modi 'Habitual Of...'
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'
  2. Mandira Bedi Finally Opens Up About Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Says Dealing With Grief Is A 'Work In Progress'
  3. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug
  4. Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'
  5. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Actress Pashmina Roshan Recalls Being Depressed In The Past: Used To Just Sleep
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  2. Why Multiple Test Teams Are Failing Super Eight Test At T20 World Cup: Analysis
  3. Pakistan Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 36: Both Eliminated Teams Eye Consolatory Win
  4. New Zealand Demolish Uganda By Nine Wickets In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 35 Preview: Aussies Carry England's Fate
World News
  1. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  2. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  3. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  5. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!