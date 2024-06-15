BlockDAG X1 App: A Trailblazer in User-Centric Mining

The recently launched beta version of the BlockDAG X1 App Miner exemplifies a pioneering approach to design and user experience, contributing significantly to BlockDAG's presale success. The campaign has amassed $50.4 million and witnessed an 1120% price jump, with 7612 miners sold, generating revenue of $3.2 million. This underscores the strong investor interest and confidence in BlockDAG’s mining solutions, particularly the X1 App Miner. The app enables smartphones to become efficient mining devices through an advanced consensus algorithm that optimises energy use without overtaxing the battery or data consumption. Additionally, its proof of engagement model seamlessly integrates, facilitating effortless mining.