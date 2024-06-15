Hub4Business

RizeAMC Partners With Infinite Beacon Financial Services To Expand Crypto And Asset Class Offerings For Institutional Clients

The partnership between RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services marks a significant milestone in the financial services industry.

In an exciting development in the financial services industry, Singapore-based RizeAMC has announced a strategic partnership with Pune-based Infinite Beacon Financial Services. This collaboration aims to expand their offerings in crypto and other asset classes, specifically targeting institutional clients. This partnership brings together RizeAMC's expertise in innovative investment solutions and Infinite Beacon Financial Services' deep understanding of the Indian market and robust financial services framework. Infinite Beacon Financial Services will hence be powered by RizeAMC Singapore.

A Synergy of Expertise

RizeAMC, known for its pioneering efforts in thematic and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, sees this collaboration as a significant step towards diversifying its portfolio with digital assets. Infinite Beacon Financial Services, on the other hand, has established itself as a leader in providing tailored financial solutions, including crypto loans and advanced investment strategies, to a broad client base in India.

The partnership leverages the strengths of both companies. RizeAMC's extensive experience in asset management and its innovative approach to investing complement Infinite Beacon Financial Services' strong market presence and expertise in crypto and other asset classes. This synergy is expected to bring a new dimension to the services offered to institutional clients.

Expanding Crypto Offerings

One of the primary focuses of this partnership is to enhance the offerings in the cryptocurrency space. As digital assets continue to gain traction among institutional investors, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services are poised to capitalize on this trend by providing comprehensive investment solutions. These solutions will include crypto ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), diversified crypto portfolios, and secure crypto loan products.

"Cryptocurrencies are becoming an integral part of the global financial landscape, and we are excited to collaborate with Infinite Beacon Financial Services to offer innovative and secure crypto investment optionsto our institutional clients," said a spokesperson from RizeAMC.

Infinite Beacon Financial Services' deep expertise in crypto, combined with its advanced CRM system and regulatory compliance as an FIU-registered entity, ensures that clients receive transparent and secure investment solutions. Sandeep Darekar, a client of Infinite Beacon Financial Services, remarked, "The process is very transparent, and I get to learn a lot through their detailed explanations and updates."

Introducing a Social Trading Platform

As part of their commitment to innovation, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services will also launch a social trading platform. This platform will allow institutional clients to observe and replicate the trades of experienced investors, thereby democratizing access to successful trading strategies. The social trading platform aims to foster a community of informed investors who can share insights and strategies, further enhancing the overall investment experience.

Diversifying Asset Classes

In addition to crypto, the partnership aims to broaden the range of asset classes available to institutional clients. This includes traditional asset classes such as equities, bonds, and real estate, as well as alternative investments like private equity and hedge funds. By combining their resources and expertise, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services will be able to offer a diverse array of investment options that cater to the evolving needs of institutional investors.

Commitment to Innovation and Security

Both RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services are committed to innovation and security. The partnership will focus on integrating advanced technologies to enhance investment strategies and ensure the highest levels of security for clients' assets. This includes utilizing blockchain technology for transparency and employing sophisticated risk management tools to safeguard investments.

"We are thrilled to join hands with RizeAMC. This partnership allows us to offer our clients access to a wider range of high-quality investment products and innovative financial solutions. Together, we aim to set new standards in the industry," said Navnath Awatade, founder of Infinite Beacon Financial Services. 

Looking Ahead

The partnership between RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services marks a significant milestone in the financial services industry. By combining their strengths, the two companies are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for diversified and innovative investment solutions among institutional clients. As the market for digital assets and alternative investments continues to expand, this collaboration is poised to deliver substantial value to clients and set new benchmarks in the industry.

The strategic collaboration between RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services is a game-changer in the world of institutional investing. With a shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and security, the two companies are set to lead the way in offering cutting-edge investment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of institutional clients.

This collaboration is not just about expanding product offerings; it's about creating a robust ecosystem where institutional clients can access a variety of investment options underpinned by thorough research and strategic insights. As digital assets continue to reshape the financial landscape, the combined expertise of RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services will ensure that their clients are well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging opportunities.

In conclusion, the collaboration between RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services represents a significant advancement in the financial services industry. This collaboration is poised to deliver enhanced value to institutional clients through innovative investment solutions and a commitment to excellence. As they move forward together, RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services are set to redefine the standards of institutional investing and lead the charge in the rapidly evolving world of digital and traditional assets.

