Royaleum Dazzles At Anant Ambani’s Wedding With Star-Studded Appearances

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, stole the spotlight in a magnificent light green Anarkali designed by Hetal Shah of Royaleum. Her radiant appearance, coupled with the elegant blend of modern and traditional elements in her outfit, made her one of the evening’s most talked-about figures. MS Dhoni complemented her look in a glittering golden kurta and Pathani salwar, exuding charm and sophistication.