Royaleum Dazzles At Anant Ambani’s Wedding With Star-Studded Appearances

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, became the epicenter of glamour and luxury. Among the many highlights of the event was the stunning presence of The Royaleum, whose designs were prominently showcased by notable celebrities.
Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, stole the spotlight in a magnificent light green Anarkali designed by Hetal Shah of Royaleum. Her radiant appearance, coupled with the elegant blend of modern and traditional elements in her outfit, made her one of the evening’s most talked-about figures. MS Dhoni complemented her look in a glittering golden kurta and Pathani salwar, exuding charm and sophistication.
Adding to the evening’s allure, Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan performed in a breathtaking pink embroidered lehenga from The Royaleum.
Founded in 2020 by Hetal Shah, Royaleum has quickly become synonymous with luxury and exclusivity. Located in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, the brand is celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship, featuring designs such as patola, bandhani, and shikargah, enhanced with intricate embroidery.The Royaleum continues to redefine luxury fashion, capturing the attention of celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike.