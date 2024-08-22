Significant contributions to the evolution of mobile technology mark Mr. Sumit Gerela's career. From the onset of his career, Mr. Gerela has demonstrated an inquisitive nature, whether exploring the societal impacts of Artificial Intelligence or adeptly integrating diverse technologies to enhance mobile experiences. This curiosity was evident in his academic work when he developed an innovative indoor recommendation software utilizing Beacons. Further, his pioneering work in peer-to-peer mobile payments, exemplified by his role in creating a revolutionary system at Barclays, has profoundly impacted the industry. At Upwork, Mr Gerela played an instrumental role in architecting a next-generation freelancer platform optimized for mobile devices. This innovation empowered millions of freelancers globally to seamlessly connect with clients and secure employment opportunities. Mr. Gerela has redefined Apple Maps as a content-rich platform in his current position at Apple Inc. By integrating recommendations from prominent publishers, he has transformed the app into a valuable resource for billions of users worldwide. As a senior member of the IEEE organisation, Mr Gerela has shared his insights on innovative city development using the power of artificial intelligence, mobile computing, and IoT, sharing knowledge with wider technical communities. This reflects his dedication to sharing his expertise with his peers, solidifying his influence in mobile computing, particularly Artificial Intelligence.