JD Institute Empowers Maharashtra State Skill Competition Finalist With Immersive Fashion Technology Training

Established in 1950, WorldSkills stands as the vibrant epicentre of global skill mastery and advancement. It unites youth, industries, and educators in a grand celebration of excellence. Young talents from around the world converge to compete, gain experience, and learn in the quest to master their crafts. WorldSkills transcends tradition, bridging age-old trades with cutting-edge technologies. With the support of partners, industries, governments, volunteers, and educational institutions, WorldSkills aims to transform the world through the power of skills. WorldSkills, committed to shaping the workforce of tomorrow, engages 88 countries and regions, each contributing to progress.