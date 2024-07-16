JD Institute Empowers Maharashtra State Skill Competition Finalist With Immersive Fashion Technology Training

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) entrusted the training to the Surat Corporate Campus, which took place from May 8th to May 10th, 2024, under the expert guidance of the institute’s seasoned fashion faculty.
With a rigorous training regimen, the student triumphed, earning a Bronze medal in the Fashion Technology Category at the esteemed India Skills competition, showcasing exemplary performance and exceeding benchmarks with remarkable success.
Training Highlights
Designed to align with national quality standards, this comprehensive training aimed to prepare the candidate, Madhuri Surase, for the prestigious India Skills Competition 2024.
Madhuri received the initial syllabus, which focused on Pattern-making, Garment Construction, and Draping, two days before the training.
The faculty encouraged her to self-assess her skills and identify areas needing improvement, enabling them to tailor the curriculum to her specific needs. Thus, the faculty crafted a detailed timetable for the three-day session.
Over the course of three days, Madhuri Surase honed her skills in various garment categories, achieving significant progress under the expert supervision of the expert faculty. She successfully created the following garments:
1. A women’s Top in Satin fabric with Sailor collar and Leg of Mutton sleeves in medium size.
2. A women's Top in Cotton-Printed Fabric with Kimono sleeves and a convertible collar in a small size.
3. A Sweetheart neck, shoulderless draped dress consisting of a corset and a balloon skirt in Chiffon Fabric , she learned the techniques of creating frills and a belt as well as the garment to enhance the look.
4. A Single-breasted formal blazer in Medium size with lining and Adhesive Fabric.
5. A formal trouser with a zipper and slant pockets to understand the stitching technique and construction of trousers created with Muslin Fabric.
The training emphasised mastering these different fabric bases to enhance Madhuri's understanding of fabric complexities and finishing techniques.
About IndiaSkills
The IndiaSkills Competition, organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is the nation’s largest skill competition. NSDC operates under the Government of India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). This prestigious event aims to exhibit the highest standards of skill development and provides a platform for youth to showcase their talents on both national and international stages.
Held biennially, the competition involves collaboration with state governments, industry partners, and educational institutions. IndiaSkills also facilitates India’s participation in the WorldSkills Competitions, with the next events scheduled in Lyon, France, in 2024, and Shanghai, China, in 2026.
India has been participating in the WorldSkills Competitions since 2007 and secured 11th position at the WorldSkills Competition 2022.
About WorldSkills
Established in 1950, WorldSkills stands as the vibrant epicentre of global skill mastery and advancement. It unites youth, industries, and educators in a grand celebration of excellence. Young talents from around the world converge to compete, gain experience, and learn in the quest to master their crafts. WorldSkills transcends tradition, bridging age-old trades with cutting-edge technologies. With the support of partners, industries, governments, volunteers, and educational institutions, WorldSkills aims to transform the world through the power of skills. WorldSkills, committed to shaping the workforce of tomorrow, engages 88 countries and regions, each contributing to progress.
Within this dynamic ecosystem, WorldSkills serves as both a beacon and a forge, fostering the development of raw talent, the realisation of dreams, and the crafting of the future through passion and expertise.
Join the institution as it redefines possibilities, sparks innovation, and paves the way for a world where skill knows no bounds.
Through dynamic events and collaborations, continues to excel in fashion education, equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to thrive in the competitive world of fashion.