India’s First Digital Doctor, Dr. Joginder Bedi Apprises Businesses About The Advancement In Digital Marketing

Dr. Joginder Bedi, the first doctorate degree holder in the country who is also the CEO of LeadMagnet, a renowned digital market company has lived up to his word by constantly sharing his knowledge with the start-ups and established businesses.
His book, “Latest Trends in Digital Marketing”, was launched in 2022 in which he had shared every aspect related to the field, taking into consideration the negative as well as the positive impact of digital marketing on businesses.
Also, he shared important tips elemental for converting the negative effect into a positive influence on a specific business.
“Digital Marketing is an evolving field thus it is very important to keep oneself updated with every advancement. My passion for the subject propels me to learn and update myself at regular intervals. Also, I just love to share the same with everyone related to this field,” remarked Dr. Bedi.
Dr Bedi strongly believes that in coming years India will strengthen its digital footprint as the Government of India is making fortified efforts to achieve the desired results for the same. “It is an honour for me to have been a part of this new and better India and I will carry on sharing my expertise in this field,” Dr Bedi went on to add.