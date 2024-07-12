Hub4Business

India’s First Digital Doctor, Dr. Joginder Bedi Apprises Businesses About The Advancement In Digital Marketing

In addition to digital marketing, Dr. Bedi along with his team of experts offers services including Web Development, Video Productions, CRM Solutions and various other services in affiliated fields.

Dr. Joginder Bedi
India’s First Digital Doctor, Dr. Joginder Bedi Apprises Businesses About The Advancement In Digital Marketing
info_icon

Dr. Joginder Bedi, the first doctorate degree holder in the country who is also the CEO of LeadMagnet, a renowned digital market company has lived up to his word by constantly sharing his knowledge with the start-ups and established businesses.

His book, “Latest Trends in Digital Marketing”, was launched in 2022 in which he had shared every aspect related to the field, taking into consideration the negative as well as the positive impact of digital marketing on businesses.

Also, he shared important tips elemental for converting the negative effect into a positive influence on a specific business.

“Digital Marketing is an evolving field thus it is very important to keep oneself updated with every advancement. My passion for the subject propels me to learn and update myself at regular intervals. Also, I just love to share the same with everyone related to this field,” remarked Dr. Bedi.

Dr Bedi strongly believes that in coming years India will strengthen its digital footprint as the Government of India is making fortified efforts to achieve the desired results for the same. “It is an honour for me to have been a part of this new and better India and I will carry on sharing my expertise in this field,” Dr Bedi went on to add.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup Victory Celebrations Showed Value Of Winning Trophy, Says VVS Laxman
  2. Irfan Pathan Shouts At Brother Yusuf After Run Out; Later Uploads Hilarious Meme On It: Watch
  3. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: England Close In On Innings Victory As West Indies’ Batting Fails Again - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report
  5. Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15
Football News
  1. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
  2. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  3. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  5. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Kashmir, No Damage Reported
  2. Breaking News LIVE: JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Jain & Buddhist Studies; Celebs In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  3. 'You Do Not Treat This Way': Air India Crew Slams Airline For Shabby Accommodation
  4. JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Buddhist, Jain Studies
  5. Hathras Stampede: SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding Latest Update
  2. Kim Kardashian To Reportedly Shoot Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding For 6th Season Of 'The Kardashians'
  3. 'Calm Down' Singer Rema And 'Despacito' Star Luis Fonsi To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Report
  4. 'The Perfect Couple' Teaser: Ishaan Khatter Makes His Hollywood Debut Alongside Nicole Kidman In This Murder Mystery
  5. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
US News
  1. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  2. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  3. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  4. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  5. World Malala Day: History And Significance
World News
  1. Tackling Climate Change At The Global Level—Is The Glass Half-Full Or Half Empty?
  2. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  3. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  4. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
  5. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case, To Stay Jailed Due To CBI Arrest
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas By 5 Wickets In MLC
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Jain & Buddhist Studies; Celebs In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report