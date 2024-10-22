Hub4Business

Bayer Unveils Saridon® Woman: A Revolutionary Solution For Managing Period Pain

In an exclusive interview, Sandeep Verma, Country Head of Bayer Consumer Health India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, discusses how Saridon® Woman is set to redefine pain relief for women.

Sandeep Verma, Country Head (Bayer Consumer Health)
Sandeep Verma, Country Head (Bayer Consumer Health)
info_icon

Q1. What inspired Bayer to develop a product specifically aimed at managing period pain, and how does Saridon Woman address the unique needs of women?

Women have traditionally relied on various remedies, such as hot water bags and massages, to manage period pain. However, in today’s fast-paced and competitive environment, where women are active participants in all aspects of life, they require quick and long-lasting relief to maintain their momentum. Saridon® Woman is designed with a special formulation that combines nature and science, offering effective and reliable pain relief while meeting strict safety and efficacy standards. This launch empowers women to prioritize their well-being with a self-care solution that aligns with their modern lifestyle. Saridon® Woman underscores Bayer's unwavering commitment to advancing women’s health and providing innovative, science-backed care solutions.

Q2. How does Bayer prioritize women’s health in its product development, and how does Saridon Woman fit into your larger portfolio of consumer health products?

Saridon® Woman is designed to cater to women from all walks of life—working professionals, students, homemakers, and more—who seek fast and effective relief from menstrual pain. As a strategic extension of the Saridon® brand, this product specifically addresses the unique needs of women experiencing period-related discomfort. Research published in the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology shows that while 80% of women experience abdominal cramps during their cycle, nearly 50% also suffer from headaches, often accompanied by backaches. This highlights the importance of providing a comprehensive solution that targets these common but often overlooked issues. Saridon® Woman exemplifies Bayer’s commitment to prioritizing women’s health by delivering targeted, science-backed care that fits seamlessly into our broader portfolio of consumer health products. This innovation not only meets the specific needs of women but also sets a new standard in the OTC market.

Q3. Does Saridon Woman have a competitive edge in the market, considering there are other medications for period pain?

Saridon® Woman holds a significant competitive edge in the market due to its unique formulation and targeted approach. Unlike other medications that can be used for period pain, Saridon® Woman is specifically designed to address menstrual discomfort. Its formulation combines hyoscine butylbromide, a plant-derived antispasmodic known for relieving muscle cramps, with paracetamol, a widely trusted pain reliever. This dual-action approach effectively alleviates both muscle spasms and general discomfort, providing comprehensive relief for women experiencing dysmenorrhea. Moreover, the safety profile of Saridon® Woman adds to its appeal, as both hyoscine butylbromide and paracetamol are well-recognized for their safety when used as directed. This makes Saridon® Woman a reliable and effective option for managing period pain.

Q4. What are your expectations for Saridon Woman in terms of market share and revenue generation, and how does it fit into Bayer’s long-term business objectives in the self-care and OTC segments?

We are optimistic about Saridon® Woman's potential to make a significant impact in the menstrual pain relief market, given the high prevalence of dysmenorrhea among women. We anticipate strong revenue growth in the months following the launch, supported by targeted marketing strategies. Saridon® Woman stands out with its unique formulation, addressing a critical need in the OTC market. Developed based on thorough consumer research, it offers effective relief tailored to women’s needs. This product aligns seamlessly with Bayer’s long-term goals in the self-care and OTC segments, expanding our portfolio and empowering consumers to manage their health confidently. Saridon® Woman reinforces our commitment to providing innovative health solutions that meet the evolving needs of women.

Q5. How does the launch of Saridon Woman align with Bayer’s broader business strategy in the Indian healthcare market, particularly in the women's health segment?

The launch of Saridon® Woman aligns closely with Bayer’s commitment to addressing the unique health needs of women in India. By providing a targeted solution for menstrual pain, we reinforce our leadership in the women's health segment. This initiative emphasizes innovation and accessibility, offering a safe and effective formulation tailored to women's specific needs. It addresses a significant gap in the market by directly responding to the challenges of dysmenorrhea and enhancing overall well-being. Additionally, our accompanying educational campaigns aim to raise awareness about menstrual health, empowering women with knowledge and effective management options. Overall, Saridon® Woman strengthens Bayer’s portfolio and solidifies our position as a trusted provider of healthcare solutions in India.

Q6. Looking ahead, what are Bayer's plans for expanding the Saridon Woman range or further innovations in the space of women’s health?

At Bayer Consumer Health India, our mission is to reach 100 million households, and the launch of Saridon® Woman is a significant step in that direction. This innovation not only extends Saridon’s equity but also reinforces our commitment to bridging healthcare and self-care. By providing effective solutions for period pain, we empower women to manage their health more independently and ensure good health and pain relief for all. We believe that accessible self-care solutions like Saridon® Woman will play a vital role in enhancing the overall well-being of women across India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention
  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: SL-A Advance To Semis With 19-run Win
  3. India Vs Australia: Warner Open To Take Back Retirement If Aussies 'Desperately Need Someone'
  4. BAN Vs SA, 1st Test Day 2: Verreynne Century, Rabada Masterclass Put South Africa On Top In Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Premier League: Gordon Signs Long-Term Newcastle United Contract Extension
  2. Antoine Griezmann's International Retirement Will Benefit Atletico, Says Diego Simeone
  3. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Highlights: OFC Take All Three Points In Bhubaneshwar With 2-1 Triumph
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: East Bengal FC Remain Winless After 2-1 Defeat To Odisha
  5. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Flick Excited By Reunion But Feels At Home At Nou Camp
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Disagreed With Sakshi's 'Selfish' Blame Over Wrestlers' Protest | Who Said What?
  2. J&K: State Intelligence Team Dismantles Newly Formed Militant Group In Anti-Terror Raids
  3. Delhi LG Saxena Asks For Accountability Over Toxic Froth In Yamuna
  4. 'Regulating Madrasas In National Interest': SC Reserves Judgement
  5. Bahraich Violence: ‘No Actions Will Be Taken Until Wednesday’, UP Govt Assures Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors