Dr. Nidheesh Agarwal - Skincare For Teens: Establishing Healthy Habits Early On

Acne: As hormonal changes occur during puberty, many teens experience acne breakouts. While some may only have occasional pimples, others may develop chronic acne characterized by whiteheads, blackheads, and pus-filled pimples. Over-the-counter acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide or various acids can help manage mild to moderate acne.

Oily Skin: Excess oil production is common among teens, leading to oily skin. While oily skin often accompanies acne, it can also occur independently. Topical treatments containing alcohol or oil-absorbing ingredients can help control surface oil.

Excess Sweating: Excessive sweating, known as hyperhidrosis, can be distressing for teens, particularly when it occurs in visible areas like the underarms. Over-the-counter antiperspirants containing aluminum chloride can help reduce perspiration. Lifestyle adjustments, such as wearing breathable fabrics and avoiding triggering foods, can also help manage sweating.

Warts: Warts, caused by a viral infection, are common among teens and can appear on various body parts. Prevention strategies include avoiding nail-biting and skin injuries, as damaged skin is more susceptible to viral infections.