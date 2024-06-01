Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Nidheesh Agarwal - Skincare For Teens: Establishing Healthy Habits Early On

Teenage is the phase of hormonal transition, which may result in various skin conditions, making skincare challenging for them

Dr. Nidheesh Agarwal
Teenage is the phase of hormonal transition, which may result in various skin conditions, making skincare challenging for them.

However, with the proper knowledge and strategies, teens can effectively manage and overcome these common skin concerns.

Common teen skin problems:1

  1. Acne: As hormonal changes occur during puberty, many teens experience acne breakouts. While some may only have occasional pimples, others may develop chronic acne characterized by whiteheads, blackheads, and pus-filled pimples. Over-the-counter acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide or various acids can help manage mild to moderate acne. 

  2. Oily Skin: Excess oil production is common among teens, leading to oily skin. While oily skin often accompanies acne, it can also occur independently. Topical treatments containing alcohol or oil-absorbing ingredients can help control surface oil.

  3. Excess Sweating: Excessive sweating, known as hyperhidrosis, can be distressing for teens, particularly when it occurs in visible areas like the underarms. Over-the-counter antiperspirants containing aluminum chloride can help reduce perspiration. Lifestyle adjustments, such as wearing breathable fabrics and avoiding triggering foods, can also help manage sweating.

  4. Warts: Warts, caused by a viral infection, are common among teens and can appear on various body parts. Prevention strategies include avoiding nail-biting and skin injuries, as damaged skin is more susceptible to viral infections.

  5. Eczema/Atopic Dermatitis: Although more prevalent in younger children, eczema can persist into the teen years, especially among those involved in sports. Moisturizing regularly with fragrance-free, heavy-duty moisturizers can help alleviate symptoms.

4 Basic Steps to Healthy Skin:2

  1. Cleanse: Daily cleansing removes dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. Use a cleanser with salicylic acid for oily or normal/combination skin to control oil production and prevent acne. Sulfur cleansers or masks are gentler, while benzoyl peroxide washes help combat acne. Glycolic acid cleansers exfoliate and remove dead cells. Choose fragrance-free products for sensitive skin and use specialized eye makeup removers.

  2. Hydrate/Moisturize: Hydrate your skin with water, then moisturize with water, oil, or both. Apply a non-comedogenic moisturizer twice daily, avoiding heavy creams for oily skin prone to breakouts. Moisturize after cleansing to lock in hydration.

  3. Treat: Address skin conditions like acne by keeping pores unclogged. Use benzoyl peroxide products sparingly, targeting oily areas to prevent future breakouts. Discontinue use if irritation occurs, and seek medical attention for severe reactions.

  4. Protect: Apply sunscreen with zinc oxide and SPF 30 or higher daily to shield against UVA and UVB rays. Wear protective clothing and avoid peak sunlight hours to prevent premature aging and skin cancer.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

