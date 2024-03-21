Pre-Poll Alliance Talks With MNF Inconclusive, Cong To Go Solo In Mizoram

The MNF, headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga, is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre. The ruling ZPM, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own since the party’s formation in 2017, has fielded 46-year-old entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, who is a newbie in politics.