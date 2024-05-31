Will The ‘True’ Subaltern Please Rise?

The final word of Spivak’s text “Can the Subaltern speak”, rests not only with those at the bottom rung of the economic ladder and/or at the lower rungs of a brutally dehumanising caste system but with a literate, middle-class person - a woman in her mid-twenties, who sadly takes her own life. The reasons for this extreme step - apart from the admission that unrequited love was not the culprit - are left to the reader’s conjuncture but what is made amply clear is that oppression exists in forms and spaces that we are happy to overlook as “elite”. Education, literacy – these were the hallmarks of elitism and this young woman seemed privileged enough to have both but felt her oppression so keenly that it left her with no will to carry on. The question is, may educated and upper-caste women - often categorised as privileged - live free of the strictures and taboos that oppressively govern the lives of women? The essay, as is the case with ‘exemplary’ academic writing, leaves the question ambiguously open-ended and with a host of probing questions for the discerning reader.