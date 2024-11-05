The Ten Gurus Of Sikhism: Guiding Principles From Guru Nanak To Guru Gobind Singh

Sikhism is one of the youngest monotheistic religions, founded in the late 15th century in the Punjab region of India. Guru Nanak Dev Ji founded the religion Sikhism and emphasised the concept of Ik Omkar, which means oneness of god, and the concepts of selfless sewa, kindness, humanity, and the importance of community and moral living. Guru is an important part of our lives, and for the Sikh religion, they are considered a spiritual guide or one who teaches how to perform religious duties of meditation, and living an honest life. History counts Guru Nanak Dev ji as their first Guru and Guru Granth Sahib (written by Nanak ji) as a true and living guru. The foundation of Sikhism is built on the teachings and leadership of ten Gurus, each of whom contributed to the evolution and establishment of the faith. In this article, we will get to know the 10 Sikh Gurus of Sikhism.
10 Sikh Gurus of Sikhism
Guru Nanak Dev Ji (1469 - 1539)
Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism. Born in 1469 in Talwandi, Pakistan (now Punjab), into a Hindu merchant family, his father was Kalyan Chand and his mother was Tripta Devi. He got married to Mata Sulakhni Ji, and they had two sons named Sri Chand Ji and Lakshmi He spent his life traveling and preaching a message of unity, equality, and service to humanity. Nanak was a hard-core believer that everyone is equal and there is no caste system. Everything was going normal in his life until he reached the age of 30 when he actually understood and experienced the revelation of gods. He emphasized the importance of living a righteous life, remembering God, and working for the betterment of society. He also started the concept of Langar (community kitchen). His legacy continues to inspire millions of Sikhs around the world.
Guru Angad Dev ji (1539-1552)
Guru Angad Dev Ji was the second Guru of Sikhism. He succeeded Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. It is believed that the Angad name, which means my own limb, was given by Guru Nanak, who chose him as the second guru for his dedication and selfless service. Guru Angad Dev Ji was a great scholar and calligrapher. He standardized the Punjabi script Gurumukhi and wrote many hymns. Gurumukhi, which means from the mouth of Gurus, became the standard script for the Punjabi language and Guru Granth Sahib. He also established the tradition of langar, a communal kitchen with his wife Mata Khivi, where people of all faiths and backgrounds can eat together. Guru Angad Dev Ji's contributions to Sikhism were immense, and he is revered as a saintly figure.
Guru Amar Das Ji (1479- 1574)
The third Guru, Amar Das Ji, was a devout Vaishnava Hindu, but after hearing a hymn of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, he became Sikh and very close to Guru Angad. He emphasized sewa and also established the Manji system, appointing trained clergy to spread Sikh teachings. Guru Amar Das became a guru at the age of 73, succeeding Guru Angad Dev. He continued to serve langaras to uphold the principles of equality, where all, irrespective of caste or status, could sit together and share a meal. He further institutionalised Sikh practices, including the celebration of Sikh festivals such as Vaisakhi.
Guru Ram Das Ji (1574-1581)
The fourth Guru, Ram Das Ji, is revered for laying the foundation of Amritsar, which would later become the spiritual and cultural centre of Sikhism. He also composed hymns that became a significant part of the Sikh liturgy, including the Lavan hymns, which are sung during the Sikh marriage ceremony.
Guru Arjan Dev Ji (1563-1606)
Guru Arjan was considered one of the most prominent gurus in Sikh history; he became the first martyr guru. He was imprisoned and tortured by Mughal Emperor Jahangir for refusing to convert to Islam. He was eventually executed on May 30, 1606. Guru Arjan Dev Ji is remembered for his contributions to the Sikh faith. Under his leadership, the construction of the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was completed. He also compiled the Adi Granth, the first official edition of the Sikh scriptures. Guru Arjan Dev Ji is considered to be one of the most important figures in Sikh history.
Guru Hargovind Singh Ji (1606- 1644)
Sixth Guru Hargovind Singh succeeded his father, Guru Arjan. He introduced the concept of Miri and Piri, symbolizing the balance between spiritual and temporal authority and famous for wearing two swords. Guru Hargovind adopted and developed a military tradition that Sikhs continue to follow today, he believed that Sikhs must be physically strong in a dangerous environment and should be physically prepared for a fight and always have their bodies in a fit condition. He introduced a new style of warfare, incorporating both traditional Indian and Mughal tactics. Guru Hargovind Singh also established a new Sikh symbol, the double-edged sword, representing both spiritual and temporal power. He is revered as a martyr for his sacrifice in defending the Sikh faith.
Guru Har Rai Ji (1630- 1661)
Guru Har Rai was the seventh of the ten Sikh Gurus at a very young age (14 years old) following the death of his grandfather, Guru Hargobind. Guru Har Rai is known for his peaceful nature and his efforts to maintain harmony with the Mughal Empire. He started a ritual of chanting from the holy scriptures at the Sikh temple, which is kept by Sikhs today. Guru Har Rai is also associated with his interest in the natural world and his efforts to promote environmental stewardship. He passed the Guruship, to his youngest son, Guru Har Krishan, at the age of 31.
Guru Har Krishan Ji (1656-1664)
Guru Har Krishan Ji, the eighth Guru, was the youngest of the Gurus, taking on the mantle at the age of five and breathed his last at the age of eight, where Bangla Sahib is established in Delhi. Despite his young age, Guru Har Krishan Ji is remembered for his deep compassion and service during a smallpox epidemic in Delhi, where he helped heal many afflicted people. Known as the ‘Child Guru’, he is remembered for his selfless service. During an outbreak of smallpox in Delhi, he helped the sick and suffering, eventually contracting the disease himself. He is remembered as the most kind and sacrificial guru, and his sacrifice is a testament to his love and compassion for humanity.
Guru Teg Bahadur Ji (1621-1675)
Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, was a martyr who sacrificed his life for the protection of religious freedom. He was born in Amritsar in 1621 and was given the name Tyag Mal. He was a peaceful and compassionate person who was deeply committed to the Sikh faith. He stood up against the forced conversion of Hindus by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and sacrificed his life to protect the right to religious freedom, becoming a martyr for both Sikhs and Hindus. He was arrested and eventually executed in Delhi in 1675. His martyrdom is a symbol of courage and sacrifice, and his teachings continue to inspire people around the world.
Guru Govind Singh (1666-1708)
Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth and final human Sikh Guru, was a pivotal figure in Sikh history. He founded the Khalsa in 1699, a community of baptized Sikhs committed to the defense of justice and righteousness. He institutionalized the five Ks—Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (comb), Kara (steel bracelet), Kirpan (sword), and Kachera (shorts)—as symbols of Sikh identity. Khalsa is a mission to realize God’s work, which is called Vaheguru; it means whatever you are doing, including serving and chanting, is only for Vaheguru. At the end of his life, in 1708, Guru Govind Singh passed the mantle of his Guruship to the Guru Granth Sahib, and this ended the presence of physical Gurus of the Sikhs.
Happy Guru Parab!