The Ten Gurus Of Sikhism: Guiding Principles From Guru Nanak To Guru Gobind Singh

Sikhism is one of the youngest monotheistic religions, founded in the late 15th century in the Punjab region of India. Guru Nanak Dev Ji founded the religion Sikhism and emphasised the concept of Ik Omkar, which means oneness of god, and the concepts of selfless sewa, kindness, humanity, and the importance of community and moral living. Guru is an important part of our lives, and for the Sikh religion, they are considered a spiritual guide or one who teaches how to perform religious duties of meditation, and living an honest life. History counts Guru Nanak Dev ji as their first Guru and Guru Granth Sahib (written by Nanak ji) as a true and living guru. The foundation of Sikhism is built on the teachings and leadership of ten Gurus, each of whom contributed to the evolution and establishment of the faith. In this article, we will get to know the 10 Sikh Gurus of Sikhism.