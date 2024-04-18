Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti and Explore Majestic Jain Temples in India

Apart from Shikharji Temple, you can visit these places too in Jharkhand’s Giridih District

Fall and Park: Usri Fall, Bhatinda Fall, Hundru Fall, Kandoli Park etc.

Temples: Madhuvan, Baba Dham, Jharhandi Dham, Dukhiya Mahadev Temple, Surya Temple etc.

Museum: Jain Museum, Imam Bada Museum, Nalanda Museum, J.C Bose Museum.

Meals to have in Giridih (Jharkhand)

If you are on a visit to Jharkhand, don’t dare to miss these food items which are made with simplicity and local ingredients.

Annapurna Restaurant (Barganda, Giridih): Dhuska, Litti Chokha etc

Madhulika Restaurant (Markatpur Chowk, Giridih): Ghoogni, Marua ki Roti, Chilka Roti etc.

Nearest Airport: Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar Airport, Ranchi Airport

Nearest Railway Station: Jasidih Junction, Ranchi Junction.