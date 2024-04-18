Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti and Explore Majestic Jain Temples in India

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival for the Jain community, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th (last spiritual leader) Tirthankara of Jainism and the successor of Tirthankara Parshvanatha. This year, Mahavir Jayanti is going to be celebrated on April 21, 2024.
Mahavir Jayanti is a vibrant celebration amongst the Jain as well as other communities in India. Jain people serve this day with immense devotion and joy.
If you are willing to visit a Jain temple this weekend, get ready to embark on your spiritual journey and witness the diversity of India from the perspective of its beautiful Jain culture and temples. Also don’t forget to try Jain food nearby.
Advertisement
Palitana Temple (Bhavnagar, Gujarat)
The Palitana Temple is one of the holiest shrines for the Jain community and is dedicated to the first Tirthankara, Rishabhanatha. The magnificent Palitana Temple attracts thousands of tourists and devotees every year.
The amazing fact about this temple is that Palitana is the only mountain that has more than 900 temples. The temple is located in the Shatrunjaya Hills of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and holds a special place in the hearts of people.
Other than Palitana, you can visit these amazing places in Bhavnagar Gujarat.
Temples: Hastagiri Jain Tirth, Bajrangdas Bapa Temple, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, Shri Takhteshwar Temple etc.
Museum: Vishal Jain Museum, Barton Museum, Gandhi Smriti etc.
Beach and Wildlife Sanctuary: Blackbuck National Park, Gopnath Beach, Victoria Park, Gauri Shankar Lake etc.
Palitana and Jain Cuisine: A must-try
Sankalp Restaurant (Waghawadi Road, Bhavnagar): Gathiya, Khandvi, Dhokla, Thali etc.
Das Athhiya(Prithvi Complex, Bhavnagar): Basundi, Dal Dhokli, Shrikhand, Rotlo etc.
Nearest Airport: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), Vadodara Airport (Vadodara).
Nearest Railway Station: Vadodara Junction.
Advertisement
Shikharji Temple (Giridih, Jharkhand)
Shikharji Temple, the holiest Jain shrine and most popular among the Jain community, is perched atop Parasnath Hill in Giridih, Jharkhand.
The temple is considered a revered place as twenty out of twenty-four Tirthankaras attained moksha (Salvation) here. Shikharji Temple’s visit is a lifetime experience for the devotees to attain peace and seek divine blessings.
Interestingly, the Parasnath word is derived from ‘Parshvanath, the 23rd Jain Tirthankara who attained moksha in this revered site’.
Apart from Shikharji Temple, you can visit these places too in Jharkhand’s Giridih District
Fall and Park: Usri Fall, Bhatinda Fall, Hundru Fall, Kandoli Park etc.
Temples: Madhuvan, Baba Dham, Jharhandi Dham, Dukhiya Mahadev Temple, Surya Temple etc.
Museum: Jain Museum, Imam Bada Museum, Nalanda Museum, J.C Bose Museum.
Meals to have in Giridih (Jharkhand)
If you are on a visit to Jharkhand, don’t dare to miss these food items which are made with simplicity and local ingredients.
Annapurna Restaurant (Barganda, Giridih): Dhuska, Litti Chokha etc
Madhulika Restaurant (Markatpur Chowk, Giridih): Ghoogni, Marua ki Roti, Chilka Roti etc.
Nearest Airport: Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar Airport, Ranchi Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Jasidih Junction, Ranchi Junction.
Dilwara Temple (Mount Abu, Rajasthan)
The revered Dilwara Temple is devoted to the first Jain Tirthankara, Shri Adinath and is situated atop the Aravalli range in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The temple is a pure example of the finest marble architecture and intricate stone carvings.
Dilwara is the pride of Mount Abu, and the complex has five more temples, which are Vimal Vasahi, Parshvanath, Mahavir Swami, Luna Vasahi and Pithalhar.
The interesting belief about this temple is that the sculptors were paid according to the amount of marble dust they gathered by the end of the day.
Apart from Dilwara Temple, you can roam these places too in Mount Abu, Rajasthan
Wildlife Sanctuary: Nakki Lake, Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary etc
Temples: Raghunath Temple, Arbuda Devi Temple, Gaumukh Temple, Shankar Math etc
Monuments and beautiful sites: Toad Rock, Rani Ki Vav, Guru Shikhar etc.
Food items you must taste in Rajasthan.
Rajasthani cuisine is dominant and mouthwatering. If you are planning to visit the rich and dynamic culture of Rajasthan, don’t forget to visit these places for yummy food.
Mahaveer Kendraa Jain Dharmsala (Sani Gaon): Dal Bati Churma, Gatte Ka Pulao, Dahi Chane ki Sabji etc
Kanak Dining Hall (New Bus Stand): Baked Masala Baati, Rajasthani Thali, Googni & Pakodi etc.
Nearest Airport: Maharana Pratap Airport (Udaipur), Jaipur International Airport etc.
Nearest Railway Station: Udaipur Junction/Abu Road Junction.
Advertisement
Khajuraho Temple (Madhya Pradesh)
Khajuraho Temple in Madhya Pradesh is a part of the Khajuraho group of temples and was built by the Chandela dynasty.
The temple is dedicated to Adinath and Parshvanath (The leaders of the Jain community). Khajuraho is also observed as the most famous tourist attraction.
The interesting fact about this temple is that it is mentioned in the records of Al-Baruni and Ibn-Batuta.
Apart from Khajuraho, note down a list of places to visit, while roaming in Madhya Pradesh.
Museum: State Museum of tribal and folk arts, Archeological Museum Khajuraho, Jain Museum etc.
Temples: Devi Jagdamba Temple, Javari Temple, Vishwanath Khajuraho Temple, Chitragupta Temple, Vaman Temple etc.
Falls: Raneh Fall, Beni Sagar Dam etc.
After having a tired day, don’t forget to grab an opportunity to have these cheat meals from these nearby restaurants in Khajuraho.
Zorba the Buddha (Sevagram, Khajuraho): Dal Bafla, Paneer dishes, Kaju curry etc.
Madras Coffee House (Khajuraho): South- Indian food, Aloo Tikki etc.
Nearest Airport: Raja Bhoj Bhopal Airport/Khajuraho Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Bhopal Junction/Khajuraho Junction.
Advertisement
Kulpakji Temple (Telangana)
The ancient Kulpakji pilgrimage, a significant Jain shrine for the Svetambara Jains of South India is located in the village of Kolanupaka in Yadadri Bhuvangiri, district of Telangana.
The Jain Temple Kulpakaji is a revered shrine for Jain followers and is dedicated to Adinath, Rishabhanatha, Lord Mahavira and Lord Neminatha.
According to the belief, Mandodari, (Ravana’s wife) worshipped the Manikyaswami idol (statue at Kulpakji temple) when Ravana kidnapped Sita; later Mandodari immersed the idol in the sea. Kalyan’s ruler, Shankar, found the idol and installed it in this village.
Travel enthusiasts can check these places too while travelling to Kulpakji Temple (Telangana).
Temples: Ramappa Temple (Warangal), Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shani Temple (Warangal), Kolanupaka Jain Temple (Yadadri district).
Wildlife Sanctuary or Lake: Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary (Warangal), Pakhal Lake (Warangal).
Also, after having a day out in Hyderabad, Telangana, don’t forget to munch some food.
Santosh Dhaba (Gosha Mahal, Hyderabad): Vegetable Biryani, Idli- Dosa
Swathi Mess & Dhaba (old Arvind Lodge, Jam Bagh): Chole Bhature, Idli Sambar etc.
Nearest Airport: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad)
Nearest Railway Station: Secunderabad Junction (Secunderabad), Lingampalli Junction (Hyderabad).
Advertisement
Digambar Jain Temple (Old Delhi)
Digambar Jain Temple, popularly known as Jain Temple is located in old Delhi, opposite the road from the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk. The shrine is dedicated to the Jain community along with other communities.
Apart from Digambar Jain Temple Visit these places and grab some delicious cuisine in Delhi to recollect memories.
Monuments: Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Raj Ghat, Chandni Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Humayun Tomb etc.
Fun games & adventures: Ice skating (Delhi), Trampoline (Gurgaon), Flyboy air safari (Noida) etc.
Water Park: Mojoland Adventure Park (Delhi), Appu Ghar (Gurgaon), Atlantic Water Park (Delhi).
Food and Delhi
The food of Delhi sounds so interesting and yummy. Well, if you are on a visit to Dilwalo ki Sehar Dilli, so, don’t forget to grab this Jain cuisine from these Restaurants.
Veg Gulati Restaurant (Pandora Market): Kashmiri Pulao, Corn Biryani etc.
Shudh Annapurna (Gurudwara Road, Karol Bagh): Pure vegetarian Thali, Sabudana Khichdi etc.
Suruchi Restaurant: South Indian, Rajasthani, Punjabi Thalis, Batata Vada, Sabudana Vada etc.
Nearest Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport
Nearest Railway station: New Delhi Station/ Anand Vihar Railway Station.
Advertisement
Mahavir Jayanti is a perfect occasion to explore the Jain culture and significant temples in India. Keep these temples in mind to immerse yourself in the alluring artwork and history of these temples. Visit these pilgrimage sites to gain the peace and tranquility that these temples offer.