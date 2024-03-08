Leading The Path Of Educational Excellence

Dr Pinto’s journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to quality education. Collaborating with her husband, Dr A. F. Pinto, she has led the establishment of one of India’s largest chains of educational institutions with her faith in Lord Jesus Christ. Spanning over 40 cities, 18 states, the Ryan Group has left an indelible mark on countless lives, embodying a commitment to excellence and progressive development.
As a leader, Dr Pinto steers the strategic direction of Ryan Group, placing emphasis on inclusivity and contemporary relevance. With 95% female teachers nationwide, her leadership radiates amiability, articulation, and awareness, leaving a lasting impact on education. Dr Grace Pinto, equally passionate about education, has dedicated her career to teaching science and math. Committed to providing intellectual, emotional, physical, social, and spiritual support, she envisions creating opportunities for women to wear as many hats as they desire. Madam Grace Pinto stands as the epitome of character and leadership—an ‘Edupreneur.’ Following Gandhi’s wisdom that educating a woman educates an entire family, she oversees the education of nearly a quarter of a million students, infusing her commitment and love for humanity to elevate educational excellence in tune with the modern era. Her commitment to providing quality education has a profound impact on families and society as a whole.
At Ryan, the vision is to equip students with 21st Century skills and to prepare them for the future. The emphasis is placed on making academics the cornerstone of a multi-faceted educational experience. The unique approach to learning enhances lessons taught within the classroom by incorporating developmental experiences outside the classroom.
Dr Grace Pinto’s outstanding contributions have garnered her prestigious awards, including the “Women Leadership Award in Education 2023” by Economic Times, the “Lifetime Achievement Award 2022” by H. E. Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun, GCSK, President of the Republic of Mauritius, and the “Her Power Award 2022” by Brand Story. Despite her accolades, she remains grounded, attributing her success to a higher power.
In conclusion, Dr Grace Pinto’s journey is characterized by visionary leadership and a profound impact on education. As she continues to shape the educational landscape, her legacy as a transformative leader in Indian education will endure, inspiring inclusion and paving the way for a brighter, more promising future. This Women’s Day, we celebrate Dr Pinto’s contributions, acknowledging her as a beacon of inspiration for inclusivity in education and beyond.