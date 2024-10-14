Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Timing, History, & Significance

Additionally, the festival marks the victory of humility and devotion over arrogance and pride, as seen in Krishna’s triumph over Indra. It teaches individuals to embrace humility, show faith in the divine, and remember that the supreme power resides in simple acts of love, compassion, and environmental respect. The day commemorates kindness and love for animals. Govardhan puja reminds us to feed cows and take care of them, as they play a significant role in agriculture and sustenance. On this auspicious day, the devotees make heaps of cow dung to represent the mighty Govardhan and also move around in the areas chanting mantras.