Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Timing, History, & Significance

The most important and significant festival, ‘Govardhan Puja’ dedicated to Lord Krishna, is around the corner and is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali. The festival, also known as Annakut or Annakoot, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India and commemorates the day when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Indra, the god of rain and thunderstorms. The festival highlights the values of trust, humility, and devotion.
Govardhan Puja 2024: Date and timing:
Govardhan Puja Date: November 2, 2024 (Saturday).
Govardhan Puja Pratakal Muhurat: 6:34 AM to 8: 46 AM (Duration: 2 hours 12 mins).
Dyuta Krida: November 2, 2024
Govardhan Puja Sayankal Muhurat: 3:23 PM to 5:35 PM (Duration: 2hrs 12mins).
Pratipada Tithi Begins: 6: 16 PM on November 1, 2024.
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 08:21 PM on November 02, 2024.
History and Significance of Govardhan Puja
The story of Govardhan Parvat puja is related to little Krishna and how he motivated the people to worship Govardhan hills. According to legends, the origin of Govardhan puja lies in a significant episode from the life of Lord Krishna, recorded in the ancient Hindu texts, particularly the Vishnu Purana and Bhagavata Purana.
The people of Vrindavan, led by Nanda Maharaj, performed annual rituals to please Lord Indra for good rains. However, Lord Krishna, as a young boy, observed this and argued that it is the Govardhan Hill, providing resources like grass, wood, and shelter, that should be worshipped, not Indra. Following Krishna's advice, the people started worshiping the hill. This incident made Indra angry, and as a result, heavy rains and thunderstorms started to destroy Vrindavan.
In response to that, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill with his little finger, sheltering the entire village under it for seven days. Humbled by Krishna’s divine power and humanity, Indra called off the rain and accepted defeat. This act of Krishna symbolized the importance of respecting nature and not being over reliant on rituals to appease gods. It also taught that faith and devotion toward the supreme being are more powerful than fear-driven actions.
Govardhan puja is all about thanksgiving and expressing gratitude for the earth’s bounty and how we can live in interconnectedness and unity. The beloved festival encourages humanity to appreciate nature and show gratitude towards natural resources. By worshiping Govardhan Hill, people are reminded to show gratitude towards nature for its abundance and to protect the environment.
Additionally, the festival marks the victory of humility and devotion over arrogance and pride, as seen in Krishna’s triumph over Indra. It teaches individuals to embrace humility, show faith in the divine, and remember that the supreme power resides in simple acts of love, compassion, and environmental respect. The day commemorates kindness and love for animals. Govardhan puja reminds us to feed cows and take care of them, as they play a significant role in agriculture and sustenance. On this auspicious day, the devotees make heaps of cow dung to represent the mighty Govardhan and also move around in the areas chanting mantras.
Govardhan Puja Ritual 2024
The rituals of Govardhan Puja differ slightly depending on the region, but the core practices remain the same:
Annakut offering: The devotees make a pile of cow dung, symbolizing Govardhan hill, which is adorned by flowers. The offerings they make are flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and foods, which are called Annakut. The offering is first served to Lord Krishna and later distributed as prasad.
Worship of cows: Cows are worshipped, bathed, and given fodder and food during Govardhan puja. The festival honours their contribution to farming and society.
Worship of Lord Vishwakarma: In some regions, Lord Vishwakarma (god of craftsmanship) is worshipped during the day.
Lightning of lamps: As part of the Diwali festivities, homes and temples are decorated with earthen lamps (diyas), marking the victory of Lord Krishna over Indra and the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
Govardhan Parikrama: Devotees perform parikrama around the cow dung mounds or actual Govardhan hills to seek blessings. Also, they recite bhajan and recount the story of Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat.
Special Puja for Prosperity: Many families perform special prayers for wealth and prosperity on this day. Businessmen also start new accounting books, seeking Krishna's blessings for success in their ventures.
How Govardhan Puja is celebrated in other part of India
Different regions celebrate Govardhan puja in their ways. The people of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Punjab celebrate Govardhan puja by visiting temples, worshipping lord Krishna and cows and preparing the grand Annakut offering.
Devotees prefer to visit Mathura and Vrindavan during Govardhan Puja and visit actual Govardhan Parvat performing parikrama and seeking blessing. These places hold a significant place in their hearts and of course, the birthplace and childhood home of Lord Krishna, are central to these celebrations.
In Haryana, people make a pile of cow dung, representing Govardhan and worship them. The day is also marked by grand bhandara and feasts in the temples for the devotees. In Gujarat, Govaradhan puja is celebrated as ‘Bestu Baras’, marking the first day of the Gujarati New Year. In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated as ‘Padwa’, where men give gifts to their wives as a token of love and respect.
Conclusion
Govardhan Puja is more than just a religious celebration—it is a tribute to nature and an important reminder to protect and cherish the environment. It celebrates Lord Krishna's message of love, humility, and devotion, fostering a deeper connection with nature and community. The festival teaches us to always respect and show gratitude toward nature and mother earth for providing us protection and everything.
Wish you a happy Govardhan Puja!