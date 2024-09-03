Finest Onam Outfits To Break Out Of Onam Fashion Dilemma

To no one’s surprise, Onam traditional ensemble does an immaculate job in flaunting the gleeful aura of the harvest festival. Consisting ample of options within traditional wear, with the emerging trends, Kerala has adeptly maintained both originality and modernity. Handpicked with the intention of assisting you in relishing the festivities and captivating each gaze, we have enlisted an assortment of graceful, festal outfits to complement your Onam embellishments.
1. Classic Kasavu Sari
The quintessential Onam outfit, a Kasavu sari, is a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. This traditional cream-colored sari with a golden border exudes elegance and simplicity. Pair it with a contrasting blouse in colors like maroon, green, or red, and accessorize with temple jewelry to complete the look. This timeless ensemble is perfect for any Onam celebration, reflecting the grace and tradition of Kerala.
2. Kerala Set Mundu
For those who prefer a more understated look, the Kerala set mundu is an excellent choice. This two-piece garment, also in the classic cream and gold combination, is draped in a style similar to a sari but is more comfortable and easier to wear. Pair it with a simple blouse and minimal jewelry for a chic and traditional Onam look.
3. Ivory Cream Kerala Kasavu Lehenga
If you’re looking to add a modern twist to your Onam attire, opt for a Kasavu lehenga. This contemporary outfit combines the traditional Kasavu fabric with the style of a lehenga, making it an ideal choice for younger women who want to keep their look traditional yet trendy. Team it with a richly embroidered blouse and statement jewelry for a festive yet fashionable appearance.
4. Ivory Cotton Anarkali Kurta Sharara Suit Set
Anarkali suits are always a hit during festive seasons, and Onam is no exception. Choose an Anarkali in shades of cream, gold, or pastel hues, adorned with intricate embroidery or mirror work. The flowing silhouette of the Anarkali adds a regal touch, making it perfect for Onam celebrations. Pair it with Jhumkas and bangles for a complete festive look.
5. Cream Traditional Kerala Mundum Neriyathum
For men, the traditional Kerala mundum neriyathum is a classic Onam outfit. This traditional attire consists of a white dhoti (mundu) paired with a simple shirt or a kurta. The golden border of the mundu adds a touch of festivity, making it a popular choice among men during Onam. Pair it with a gold or white kurta for a sophisticated and traditional look.
6. Kanjivaram Silk Saree
If you want to make a statement this Onam, opt for a silk saree in vibrant colors like royal blue, deep red, or emerald green. Add a Kerala twist by pairing it with traditional kasavu accessories, like a kasavu blouse or a kasavu-bordered pallu. This fusion look is perfect for those who want to combine tradition with a touch of luxury.
7. Kerala Style Dhoti Kurta
Another popular outfit for men during Onam is the dhoti kurta. Choose a white or cream dhoti with a golden border, and pair it with a matching kurta in silk or cotton. This outfit is comfortable, traditional, and perfect for participating in the Onam festivities. Add a shawl or angavastram to enhance the look.
8. Printed Saree with Traditional Motifs
For a more contemporary take on the traditional kasavu sari, opt for a printed saree with traditional Kerala motifs like the lotus, elephants, or peacocks. Choose a fabric like cotton or linen for comfort and style, and pair it with a contrast blouse. This outfit is ideal for those who want to keep their look simple yet elegant.
For a modern yet traditional look, choose a palazzo and kurta set in the classic Onam colors of cream and gold. The loose, flowy palazzo pants offer comfort, while the kurta adds a touch of tradition. Accessorize with statement earrings and a dupatta for a chic and festive look.
10. Fusion Gown with Kasavu Detailing
For those who want to make a bold fashion statement, a fusion gown with kasavu detailing is the perfect choice. Choose a gown in a neutral shade like ivory or beige, and look for kasavu-inspired embellishments or borders. This outfit is perfect for evening Onam parties or events, where you want to stand out while still embracing the festival’s traditional essence.
Onam is a celebration of tradition, culture, and togetherness, and what better way to embrace the spirit of the festival than by dressing in outfits that reflect the rich heritage of Kerala. Whether you prefer the classic kasavu sari or a contemporary fusion ensemble, these Onam outfit ideas offer something for everyone, ensuring you look your best while celebrating this beautiful festival.