This dish is made using buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), which is a gluten-free millet and a good substitute for regular flour. It provides a nourishing and fulfilling meal option that aligns with the dietary restrictions followed during fasting periods. Kuttu Ki Puri offers a good balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients. Buckwheat flour is high in protein but very low in gluten, making it a suitable choice for those observing fasts.

Calories: Approximately 80 calories per poori (Recipe makes 10 pooris)

Ingredients:

Servings: 4

Take 2 Cups of Kuttu ka Atta (Buckwheat flour).

Add salt as per taste and black pepper powder ½ Tablespoon to the mixture. Add mashed potatoes to the mixture as well.

Now mix well using your fingers. Add some water to get the desired consistency of the dough and mix well. Once done you can let the mixture rest for 15-20 minutes.

Knead the dough after the resting period to smoothen its consistency and make 8-10 equal portions out of it.

Make small balls of the portions and flatten them with your palm. With the help of a rolling pin make pooris of these flattened discs.

Heat the oil in a pan on a medium flame, simultaneously make more puris, and keep them aside.

Once the oil is hot, put one puri in the pan carefully.

Once the puri has been puffed up, flip it with the help of a spatula and cook it from the other side.

Take out the puris once cooked and put it aside on a paper towel. Repeat the process for the rest of the puris.