Mahashivratri, a festival known for showing devotion towards Lord Shiva, is considered one of the most significant fasting festivals for Hindus. A festival that centers around meditation, self-reflective focus, night vigils, and fasting. The act of fasting is considered to be a detoxifying act for the body and mind. During this time, not only the non-vegetarian food is prohibited but the consumption of rice, wheat, pulses, onion, and garlic is also avoided.
While the consumption of milk and fruits can be done by individuals honoring Mahashivratri, here are some healthy fasting recipes to try.
Sabudana Kheer
Sabudana Kheer holds cultural significance during fasting periods like Shivratri. It is a nourishing and fulfilling dessert. Sabudana is rich in carbohydrates, making it a good source of energy, especially during periods of fasting when regular meals might be skipped.
Calories: Approximately 200 calories per serving (Recipe makes 4 servings)
Recipe
Ingredients:
1 cup Sabudana (Tapioca pearls)
2 ½ cups Milk
½ cup Water
Cardamom seeds/powder
Saffron (optional, for extra flavor)
Sugar, to taste (ideally 4 tablespoons)
Cashews and almonds (or any preferred dry fruit)
Servings: 4
Instructions:
Soak the sabudana pearls for 15-20 minutes in water.
Boil ½ cup of water. Once it starts boiling, add the soaked sabudana pearls.
Let it boil until the water is soaked up by the Sabudana, then add 2 ½ cups of milk.
Add cardamom seeds/powder and, if you like, saffron for extra flavor.
Sweeten the mixture with sugar according to your taste or ideally, use 4 tablespoons.
Cook over medium heat until the Sabudana pearls turn see-through.
You can also add cashews and almonds to the kheer or any other dry-fruit of your choice.
Keep cooking and stirring till the mixture becomes creamy and reaches an ideal consistency.
Once done, turn off the flame and let the kheer cool for a few minutes.
You can serve the Sabudana Kheer either hot or chilled. There's no one right way to enjoy this tasty treat!
Kuttu Ki Poori
This dish is made using buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), which is a gluten-free millet and a good substitute for regular flour. It provides a nourishing and fulfilling meal option that aligns with the dietary restrictions followed during fasting periods. Kuttu Ki Puri offers a good balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients. Buckwheat flour is high in protein but very low in gluten, making it a suitable choice for those observing fasts.
Calories: Approximately 80 calories per poori (Recipe makes 10 pooris)
Recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups Kuttu ka Atta (Buckwheat flour)
Salt, to taste
½ tablespoon Black pepper powder
Mashed Potatoes
Water (as needed for dough consistency)
Oil (for frying)
Servings: 4
Instructions:
Take 2 Cups of Kuttu ka Atta (Buckwheat flour).
Add salt as per taste and black pepper powder ½ Tablespoon to the mixture. Add mashed potatoes to the mixture as well.
Now mix well using your fingers. Add some water to get the desired consistency of the dough and mix well. Once done you can let the mixture rest for 15-20 minutes.
Knead the dough after the resting period to smoothen its consistency and make 8-10 equal portions out of it.
Make small balls of the portions and flatten them with your palm. With the help of a rolling pin make pooris of these flattened discs.
Heat the oil in a pan on a medium flame, simultaneously make more puris, and keep them aside.
Once the oil is hot, put one puri in the pan carefully.
Once the puri has been puffed up, flip it with the help of a spatula and cook it from the other side.
Take out the puris once cooked and put it aside on a paper towel. Repeat the process for the rest of the puris.
Serve the delicious puris perhaps with Aloo ki Kadi, a recipe coming right up!
Advertisement
Aloo ki Kadi
The creamy texture of the yogurt-based curry combined with the earthy flavors of potatoes makes it a comforting choice for those looking for a hearty yet light dish.
Calories: Approximately 200 calories per serving (Recipe makes 4 servings)
Recipe
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons Singhare ka atta (Water Chestnut Flour)
1/2 cup Dahi (Yogurt)
2 cups Water
1 tablespoon Ghee/Oil
1/2 tablespoon Cumin seeds
1/2 tablespoon Dhaniya (Coriander powder)
1 chopped green chili
5-7 Curry leaves
1 Dried red chili
Chopped Potatoes
1/2 tablespoon Red chili powder
1/2 tablespoon Black pepper powder (optional)
Salt, to taste
Fresh Coriander (optional, for garnish)
Servings: 4
Instructions:
Take 4 spoons of Singhare ka atta and mix it with ½ cup of Curd making sure there are no lumps in the mixture. Gradually, add 2 cups of water to the mixture and keep stirring.
In a pan, heat one spoon of ghee/oil on a medium flame.
Now add ½ spoon Cumin seeds, ½ Spoon Coriander powder, 1 chopped green chilli,5-7 curry leaves with 1 dried red chili. Let it cook for 15-20 seconds
Add chopped potatoes to the pan and mix it well with the spices for 3 -4 minutes.
Use spices to enhance the taste, ½ tablespoon of Red chili powder, and ½ tablespoon of Black pepper powder though this step can also be skipped.
Once the potatoes are well cooked, stir and add the Dahi and Atta mixture we put on the side in the beginning.
Cook it for 5 minutes on flame and keep stirring the Kadi till it becomes thick.
Add one cup of water and salt as per taste and let it cook for 10 more minutes.
You can add coriander to the kadi and let it cook for 2 more minutes.
Once done, turn off the flame and your Aloo ki Kadi is ready to be served.
Samak ki Khichdi
Samak ki Khichdi holds cultural significance during fasting periods like Shivratri. It is considered a light and healthy meal option suitable for those observing fasts. Samak Rice is high in digestible fibers and serves as a healthy replacement for rice. It is rich in minerals and vitamins, providing essential nutrients during fasting periods. The dish can be customized by adding ingredients like peanuts, potatoes, cashews, green chilies, and ginger to enhance its flavor. The khichdi is often made less spicy to provide a light dinner option after a day of fasting.
Calories: Approximately 200 calories per serving (Recipe makes 4 servings)
Recipe
Ingredients:
1 cup Samak Rice (Barnyard Millet)
1/2 cup Potato, diced
1/2 cup Pumpkin, diced
1/4 cup Peas
1 tablespoon Ghee (clarified butter)
1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds
1 Green Chili, finely chopped
1/2-inch Ginger, grated
1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper Powder
Rock Salt, to taste
3 cups Water
Fresh Coriander Leaves, for garnish (optional)
Servings: 4
Instructions:
Rinse the Samak rice under cold water and set it aside.
Dice the potatoes and pumpkins into small pieces.
In a pan, heat ghee over medium heat.
Add cumin seeds to the hot ghee. Once they splutter, add chopped green chili and grated ginger. Sauté for a minute.
Add diced potatoes, pumpkins, and peas to the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes until they start to soften.
Add washed Samak rice to the pan. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes.
Season with black pepper powder and rock salt according to taste.
Pour in 3 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with a lid, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the Samak rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.
Once done, fluff the khichdi with a fork. If desired, garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Serve the Samak Ki Khichdi hot, accompanied by yogurt or any fasting-friendly side dish of your choice.
Enjoy this nutritious and delicious Samak Ki Khichdi! Adjust the spice levels and vegetables to suit your taste preferences.
Advertisement
ShakarKandi Ki Chaat
Shakarkandi ki Chaat is a popular street food snack in India, known for its delicious flavors and nutritional benefits. While Chaat holds a special place in the Indian Culinary Culture, this crispy textured chaat combines a smoky flavor with the freshness of coriander leaves. It is made with sweet potatoes, which are a good source of dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Sweet potatoes are also cholesterol-free and relatively lower in calories compared to other starchy foods like regular potatoes.
Calories: Approximately 180 calories per serving (Recipe makes 4 servings)
Recipe
Ingredients:
Crispy Sweet Potato Chaat Recipe
Ingredients:
Sweet Potatoes, peeled and diced
Oil, for frying
1/2 tablespoon Black Pepper Powder
1/2 tablespoon Cumin Seeds Powder
1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala
1/4 teaspoon Red Chili Powder
Rock Salt, to taste
Chopped Coriander Leaves
1/4 cup Pomegranate Seeds
1 tablespoon Lemon Juice
Servings: 4
Instructions:
Prepare the sweet potatoes by boiling them, till the potatoes turn tender.
Heat some oil in a pan on medium flame and add the pieces of Sweet Potatoes, fry till the top layer turns crisp, 3-4 mins approximately.
Turn off the flame, empty the sweet potatoes in a bowl and let it sit for 1-2 minutes.
Add ½ tablespoon of black pepper powder, ½ Cumin seeds powder, 1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala, 1/4 teaspoon Red Chili Powder, and Rock salt as per taste.
Add chopped coriander leaves, ¼ cup pomegranate seeds, and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
Mix it till all the spices are combined evenly.
Transfer the chaat to a serving bowl/dish and it is ready to be consumed.
These recipes are to help you nourish your body during this Mahashivratri while following the fasting rules of the festival. Enjoy these simple flavors and remember that the spirit of the holiday lies in the spiritual reflection, not the food. These are to celebrate the creation of delicious and wholesome meals combined with simple ingredients.