Celebrating Edu-Preneur

Shaping the Future Generation
A dynamic leader and a visionary, Sushma Boppana recognised the need of an engaging holistic learning environment to develop the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Boppana’s exposure to education abroad and working with US firms, allowed her a perspective into understanding the need-gap in traditional learning. Introducing ‘Cognitive and Social-Emotional Learning’ methodology at Sri Chaitanya Group of Institutions fostered creativity, innovation and contemporary approach to education.
“I want to create sustainable and high-quality education for millions of learners across India. Every child has the right to dream for a better future. Our job is to help Transform those dreams into reality. My journey so far has been very positive and rewarding.”
Boppana graduated in Computer Science from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani and completed Master’s degree in IT from the United States. Her experience in meeting deadlines, customer care and team collaboration, working with cross-cultural teams, and conducting research, prepared her for structuring and executing her expansion plans. She was able to transfer her knowledge to bring in better reforms and practices into preparing for competitive exams. In the capacity of the CEO, she spearheaded an integrated curriculum spanning national, state, and board levels for the students to excel academically. Her initiative towards preparing students for nationwide entrance examinations, such as JEE Advanced and JEE Mains for Engineering aspirants and AIIMS, NEET and JIPMER for medical students, defined the future for students from rural areas and small towns to pursue successful careers in medicine or engineering.
Inclusivity in Learning
Aligning with the vision of Dr B. S. Rao and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Boppana, founders of Sri Chaitanya, the institution continues to support eager learners irrespective of financial constraints or geographical limitations. The group has also leveraged advancement in Technology and founded Infinity Learn, an EdTech platform that currently delivers outcome-based learning to 7 million registered users, and 800K active subscribers with its premium content.
In an attempt to nurture future-ready citizens of India, the institution endeavours to offer a scientific learning system that provides equal opportunity to millions of students across social and physical boundaries; creating student-centric methodologies that would develop problem solving skills, analytical power and spark innovation.
Fostering Women Empowerment
Sri Chaitanya Group is sensitive to the cause of “ Education of the Girl child” . Since 1986, starting with a Jr college for girls, Dr Jhansi Lakshmi Bai has played an active role in creating a solid platform for girls to thrive and build successful careers. She is a living inspiration to her daughters and all the past and present girl students of Sri Chaitanya.
Boppana advocates for increased female representation in senior educational and leadership positions. 60% of Sri Chaitanya’s workforce comprises women. “My life’s ambition has been to empower women, especially girl children through education. I take inspiration from my mother, and all those women leaders who are in the process of transforming the future.” she expressed. “Educated and empowered women have unlimited potential to become the catalysts for social changes in modern India. But for this to happen, we need to create nurturing and supportive spaces for girl children.”