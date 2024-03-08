Celebrating Edu-Preneur

Boppana graduated in Computer Science from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani and completed Master’s degree in IT from the United States. Her experience in meeting deadlines, customer care and team collaboration, working with cross-cultural teams, and conducting research, prepared her for structuring and executing her expansion plans. She was able to transfer her knowledge to bring in better reforms and practices into preparing for competitive exams. In the capacity of the CEO, she spearheaded an integrated curriculum spanning national, state, and board levels for the students to excel academically. Her initiative towards preparing students for nationwide entrance examinations, such as JEE Advanced and JEE Mains for Engineering aspirants and AIIMS, NEET and JIPMER for medical students, defined the future for students from rural areas and small towns to pursue successful careers in medicine or engineering.