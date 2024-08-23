Celebrate Janmashtami With These Must-Watch Animated Krishna Adventures

Janmashtami is a celebration of the birth of little Krishna across the world by the Hindu community. In a busy schedule, mothers find it hard to keep their children entertained. In this case, we have come up with a solution that will not only keep the children busy but also teach them a lesson. Well, we are talking about watching the best-animated movies that depict the life of Lord Krishna. There are so many animated films that are rich with mythological narratives and moral lessons and are not only entertaining but also deeply educational, especially for children who are learning about the festival's significance. We have crafted a list of must-watch animated movies this Janmashtami that will captivate audiences of all ages.
Animated Krishna movies to watch during Janmashtami
Krishna: The Birth
The captivating animated film depicts the story of Lord Krishna’s birth and how he killed all the demons, including King Kansa, with his divine powers. The movie’s vibrant animation and heartwarming storytelling will make you appreciate Indian mythology and culture, and it is a must-watch in Janmashtami for both kids and adults.
Where to watch: Prime Video.
Krishna: The Makhan Chor
Krishna: The Makhan Chor is a delightful animated film that portrays the life of little Krishna, who loves to steal Makhan and later gets the title of Makhan Chor. With vibrant animation, appealing music, and adorable characters, this movie is a wonderful choice for families celebrating Janmashtami. This is a perfect film that will not only introduce children to the enchanting stories of Krishna and the rich traditions of Hinduism, but they will also enjoy their hearts out.
Where to watch: Zee 5.
Krishna- Kansh Vadh
Kansh, the tyrannical uncle of Krishna, invited him to Mathura, where Lord Krishna defeated Kansa and proved the prophecy was right, which was made years ago. This animated movie reflects the journey of the courageous Krishna, who proved that good always wins over evil. The movie is a thrilling depiction of an epic battle between good and evil, making it a perfect way to watch and spend the day with families.
Where to watch: Prime Video.
Krishna Balram: The Warrior Prince
You will be thrilled to witness the adventures and powers of these two young princes, Lord Krishna and Balram, as they protect a warrior princess from a dangerous enemy. Make sure to keep this movie on your list. With the vibrant animation, catchy music background, and great mythological stories, this will not only teach a lesson of brotherhood and protective nature but also be a great choice for families and children alike who want to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with a fun and educational experience.
Where to watch: Zee 5.
Krishna in Vrindavan
The film Krishna in Vrindavan explores the life of young Krishna, his playful childhood, his adventures with friends, and his encounters with evil demons. The movie is a perfect watch for Janmashtami, as it reveals all the heartwarming stories and lessons in a fun and engaging way. The movie also depicts love, care, and friendship with a lesson of unity, helping nature with his friends, and the miraculous events he performed.
Where to watch: Prime Video.
Watching animated films is another way of keeping yourself busy and entertained. These movies not only impact their lives in a good way, but also the lesson of Krishna’s will be with them forever, making them perfect for family viewing during this festive season. So, according to your choice, you can watch these amazing animated Little Krishna movies and enjoy a divine cinematic experience this Janmashtami!