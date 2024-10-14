Brand Studio

Celebrate Diwali In Style: Exclusive Deals On Clothing Brands

Get ready for Diwali shopping with exclusive deals on emerging clothing brands. Discover stylish outfits at amazing discounts!

Celebrate Diwali In Style
Celebrate Diwali In Style: Exclusive Deals On Clothing Brands
info_icon

As the Diwali festival is getting closer, the first thing that comes to mind is shopping. The best outfit hunt for Diwali is on, and with this, the excitement of buying new clothes and special discounts fills the air. In this article, we are highlighting the emerging clothing brands that you should consider for your festive shopping. Here are some of the shopping brands that are exciting to explore and fulfil your shopping needs for Diwali.

Check out these websites for your Diwali shopping on clothing

Ambraee

Ambraee Fashion
info_icon

If you are looking for elegant designer kurtas or outfits then you should check out the websites of Ambraee. From ethnic wear to modern outfits, they are offering a dazzling array of festive fashion options for women and men. From elegant Anarkalis to stunning lehengas, their collection is perfect for celebrating the festival of lights in style. This festive season they are offering 80% off on their collection and 50% off on bestsellers.

Tjori

Tjori Fashion
info_icon

Tjori is known for its exquisite ethnic wear with modern fusion. Their collection ranges from handloom sarees to contemporary Indo-Western wear, adorned with intricate embroidery, sequins, and beadwork. Tjori offers up to 50% off on menswear and free shipping on orders above 1000. Customers can expect to find elegant sarees, kurtas, lehengas, and other festive attire in this festive season.

Ensemble India

Ensemble India Fashion
info_icon

This festive season adds a luxurious touch to your outfit. The Ensemble India typically offers a dazzling array of festive wear for Diwali, featuring intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and vibrant colours. Their Diwali collection often includes stunning sarees, lehengas, suits, and kurtis, perfect for celebrating the festival of lights in style. Whether you're attending a family gathering or a Diwali party, their festive wear is sure to make a statement. This year, shop them and get the perfect opportunity to snag some beautifully crafted kurtas, dresses, and tunics.

Aachho

Aachho Fashion
info_icon

Aachho is a popular destination for stylish and affordable clothing during any festival, both for men and women. During Diwali, Aachho typically launches festive collections featuring traditional Indian designs, vibrant colours, and intricate embroidery. Their collections include sarees, lehenga cholis, kurta sets, and other festive wear. To attract customers, Aachho usually offers special discounts; they offer up to 70% off on best sellers, 5% off prepaid, and 10% off on festive collections.

The Loom

The Loom Fashion
info_icon

The Loom offers a curated collection of handmade and handwoven ethnic wear with discounts of up to 70% on their exclusive collection. From elegant kurtas and sarees to stylish anarkalis and lehengas, The Loom has something to suit every taste and occasion. Grab this deal and shop for ethnic wear that celebrates Indian artisanship, The Loom is a wonderful place to find authentic, handcrafted garments in this festive season.

Lea Clothing and Co.

Lea Clothing and Co. Fashion
info_icon

Lea Clothing Co. is a popular fashion brand known for its stylish and comfortable clothing. This Diwali, if you are opting for something traditional and contemporary, then you must consider shopping from them. With Lea Clothing Co.'s Diwali offers, shoppers can elevate their festive wardrobe and look their best while celebrating the festival of lights.

Pomcha Jaipur

Pomcha Jaipur Fashion
info_icon

Embrace the charm of everyday elegance with Pomcha Jaipur, as they offer a dazzling array of festive collections, including Anarkali sets, kurtas, lehengas, and more. In this festive season, they offer you 35% off on their exclusive collection; for Kidswear, they offer 10% off on their new collection. If you want to shop Juttis that go along with your kurtas or lehengas, then you should check out their festive deals on Juttis, which are up to 20% off on their collection. Pomcha Jaipur’s designs are a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern elegance, perfect for the joyous occasion. With a focus on vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and luxurious fabrics, Pomcha Jaipur ensures you look stunning and feel confident during the festive season.

Mulmul

Mulmul Fashion
info_icon

The premium clothing brand Mulmul specializes in comfortable cotton outfits with intricate embroidery and vibrant colours. You will get the best option in Mulmul perfect for festive occasions. For Diwali outfits, Mulmul is a perfect destination for you if you are seeking stylish and comfortable attire to celebrate the festival of lights. Mulmul offers up to 40% off on their festive collection. With their elegant collection, you can elevate your festive wardrobe and look your best while celebrating Diwali.

As we have given you plenty of options to try this festive season, step away from the usual and give these brands a chance to shine in your closet. Choose your attire for the festival of light, and here you are ready to shine.

Happy Diwali Shopping!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Bates, Plimmer Punish PAK-W Bowlers; NZ-W 20/0 (3 Overs)
  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
  4. IND Vs NZ: Gambhir To Pursue 'High Risk, High Reward' Approach In Tests Regardless Of End Result
  5. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Announce Playing XI, Ghulam Replaces Babar - Check Who's In And Who's Out
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  2. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  3. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
  4. Did Kashmir's ‘Islamist’ Voters Turn Secular Nationalists In Three Months? 
  5. Bahraich Burning: Violence During Durga Immersion Leads To Death Of 22-Year-Old, Extra Forces Deployed | Details
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
  2. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
  3. Did Ukrainian F-16 Down Russian Supersonic Su-34 Jet Fighter? 
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Hit Lebanon
  5. Religious Party Clashes With Civil Rights Protesters In Pak
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players