Controlling Type 2 Diabetes: Why Meal Timing Matters For Blood Sugar Management

Understanding Time-Restricted Eating

Time-restricted eating (TRE), sometimes referred to as the 16:8 diet, is an eating pattern that became popular around 2015 for its potential in weight loss. Since then, studies have shown that TRE can also be an effective tool for managing blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes. Rather than focusing on what or how much to eat, TRE centers around limiting the hours in which food is consumed each day. Typically, this involves eating within a specific window, such as between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and fasting for the remaining hours.