Chimps Might Perform Difficult Tasks Better When Watched: Study

The findings hint that the audience effect might predate the evolution of reputation-based societies in humans, suggesting that attention to onlookers could be a deeply rooted trait in the primate lineage. Shinya Yamamoto, another author of the study, noted that while humans are often seen as uniquely responsive to being watched, this may not be entirely species-specific. The study points to a broader evolutionary basis for behavior influenced by social presence, one that might be common across great apes.