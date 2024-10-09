Blogs

Ayurveda For Stress Relief: Natural Solutions For Anxiety In Today’s Fast-Paced World

Find out how Ayurveda can alleviate stress and anxiety, offering holistic solutions for better mental health today.

World Mental Health Day
Ayurveda For Stress Relief: Natural Solutions For Anxiety In Today's Fast-Paced World
As the world observes World Mental Health Day on October 10th, the conversation around mental health is more critical than ever. Stress, long working hours, and the increasing pressures of modern life are taking a significant toll on people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 264 million people suffer from depression, stress, and anxiety-related disorders globally. This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day, "Prioritizing Mental Health in the Workplace," brings into focus the growing challenge of burnout, exhaustion, and the inability to strike a healthy work-life balance, which is contributing to the mental health crisis we see today. While conventional medicine plays a key role in treating mental health disorders, more people are turning to holistic and natural approaches, such as Ayurveda, for long-term wellbeing and mental peace.

In India, Ayurveda, an ancient system of natural healing that has been practiced for over 5,000 years, is gaining recognition for its comprehensive approach to wellness. Ayurveda treats the mind, body, and spirit as interconnected entities, focusing on maintaining balance to prevent illness and restore health. On this World Mental Health Day, wellness centres like CGH Earth Experience Wellness, through their Kalari Rasayana centre, advocate the use of Ayurveda as a tool to combat mental health challenges such as stress, burnout, and anxiety.

Understanding Mental Health in Modern Times

Modern life, while filled with advancements and conveniences, is also fraught with increasing stressors that impact mental health. The inability to disconnect from work, the constant pressure to perform, and the demands of technology all contribute to chronic stress, fatigue, and emotional instability. The workplace has become a significant source of these stressors, leading to conditions like anxiety disorders, depression, and burnout. According to recent studies, a large percentage of employees globally report feeling stressed or anxious at work, and many struggle to find balance in their personal lives.

In recognition of these growing concerns, the focus on mental health in the workplace for this year’s World Mental Health Day emphasizes the importance of creating environments that support psychological wellbeing. In the midst of these challenges, Ayurveda offers solutions grounded in ancient wisdom and tailored to modern lifestyles.

Ayurveda’s Holistic Approach to Mental Health

Ayurveda, often described as the "science of life," is based on the concept of balance between the three primary energies, or doshas, that make up every individual—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. When these doshas are in harmony, the mind and body function optimally. Stress, improper lifestyle, and imbalances in diet or routine can disturb these doshas, leading to both physical and mental health issues. The Ayurvedic approach to mental health involves restoring this balance by addressing the root cause of stress and anxiety.

Kalari Rasayana, located in Kerala's backwaters, is one of the pioneers in integrating Ayurveda with modern healthcare approaches for mental wellbeing. This holistic wellness centre offers a specialized treatment program called Manashanti Chikitsa, which translates to "mental peace treatment." Manashanti Chikitsa is designed to address a range of mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, lack of focus, fatigue, and even headaches. It involves a three-stage treatment process:

  1. Poorvakarma (Preparatory Phase): This stage focuses on preparing the body for detoxification through therapies such as massage and herbal oil treatments that help loosen toxins and negative energy stored in the body.

  2. Shodana (Cleansing Phase): In this phase, the body undergoes a thorough detoxification process that cleanses the body of accumulated toxins and impurities, facilitating physical and mental clarity.

  3. Samana (Corrective and Rejuvenation Phase): The final stage involves restorative therapies aimed at rejuvenating the body and mind, improving emotional balance, and promoting long-term mental health.

What sets Manashanti Chikitsa apart is its personalized approach. Treatments are designed based on an individual’s unique body constitution or dosha, ensuring that each person receives care tailored to their specific needs.

The Role of Herbal Medicine, Yoga, and Meditation

At Kalari Rasayana, the Manashanti Chikitsa program is supported by the use of special internal herbal medicines that are grown organically within the premises' herbal gardens. These herbs are carefully selected to balance the bio-energies in the body and promote healing. In addition to medicinal treatments, diet plays a crucial role in Ayurveda. The food served at Kalari Rasayana is customized according to the patient's dosha, ensuring that it helps restore balance while being nourishing and detoxifying.

Yoga and meditation also form integral parts of the mental health program at Kalari Rasayana. Slow, steady yoga postures (asanas) are practiced to help individuals gain control over their minds, sharpen their focus, and reduce mental stress. Meditation is incorporated to calm the mind, allowing for deep relaxation and healing. Since Ayurveda believes that the mind and body are deeply connected, calming the mind can directly influence physical health and overall wellbeing.

The centre also encourages patients to engage in cultural and spiritual activities, such as classical music and dance performances, mantra chanting, candlelight meditation, and Kalaripayattu demonstrations (an ancient form of martial art). These activities offer a well-rounded approach to mental health by nourishing the soul and fostering inner peace.

Corporate Wellness and Mental Health

As the awareness around mental health in the workplace grows, corporate wellness programs are increasingly incorporating holistic treatments like Ayurveda to help employees manage stress and maintain their mental health. Kalari Rasayana offers tailored corporate wellness programs that provide employees with tools to handle workplace pressures and achieve better work-life balance. The programs focus on stress management, mindfulness, and improving overall productivity while addressing the root causes of anxiety and burnout.

Dr. Firoz Varun, Chief Medical Officer at Kalari Rasayana, explains, "We are living in a time when stress is perceived as a necessary evil. The stress and strain of modern life take a heavy toll on both physical and mental health. Built-up stress affects the quality of life, and your body and mind eventually succumb to stress-induced disorders. At CGH Earth Ayurveda, we provide a transformative and holistic healthcare experience that combines Ayurvedic principles with expert guidance from trained Vaidyas and skilled therapists."

Ayurveda’s Relevance in Modern Mental Health Care

In a time when mental health disorders are on the rise, Ayurveda offers a unique and time-tested approach to restoring balance and promoting long-term mental health. The focus on natural remedies, preventive care, and personalized treatments makes Ayurveda a complementary practice to modern medicine.

For those seeking mental clarity, stress relief, and emotional stability, Ayurvedic treatments like those offered at Kalari Rasayana provide a comprehensive pathway to healing. With the increasing concerns around workplace stress and mental health, it is essential to explore holistic approaches like Ayurveda that address not just the symptoms but also the underlying causes of mental distress.

As we mark World Mental Health Day this year, CGH Earth Experience Wellness and centres like Kalari Rasayana invite individuals and organizations to consider incorporating these ancient, non-invasive solutions into their mental health care routine. By adopting a balanced approach to wellness, we can pave the way for a healthier and more harmonious life, both at work and beyond.
