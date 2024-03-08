Accelerating Abilities

A seasoned academician, Harpreet Kaur of Doaba Public School, Parowal has non-chalantly enabled countless students to pursue dreams that are lucrative and kindle chain reactions of empowerment.
An educated women illuminates three homes. First, the one she is born in, second the one which she creates and third is the world she lives in. A confident leader whose eyes beam brighter and bigger than the vision and a heart that desires to amass and promulgate knowledge, Mrs Harpreet Kaur amalgamates culture with the contemporary. With her tribe at the Doaba Public School, Parowal (Punjab, India), the Managing Director, envisions and realizes to produce lifelong learners.
Living and loving the legacy bestowed by her parents, the founders of Doaba Public School, Parowal, Late Sardar Balwant Singh Sandhu ji, and Late Sardarni Balvinder Kaur ji, Harpreet Kaur aligns her energy towards the holistic growth of the pupils and anchors at the harbour of success year after year and augments the voyage her parents set on, back in 1977.
Spread across 10 acres and supported by an architectural design that effortlessly aligns the students with Mother Nature owing to natural cross sectioned ventilation, direct natural light and solar energy run, zero energy consuming lavatories bagged the institute with BEST WASHROOM DESIGN at NDTV Design Architecture awards, 2017.
Recognised globally by The House of Commons (London), Certified by British Council, the institute won the International School Award 2017-20. School is affiliated with the CBSE, New Delhi with options to be chosen post 10th Board exams, secured with inter personal student - counselling sessions, the levels of teaching extend to the 12th Board.
Led by an approach Every Child Matters that puts the potential of the tutees to kinetic move, as a leader Harpreet Kaur is the epicentre of one who sprouts the confidence that drives the Doabian tribe (students, teachers, administrative staff) to be propelling towards being better with the self that ultimately transforms the social environment.
To keep abreast with the newest, she leaves no stone unturned to take the establishment up to the mark in order to furnish the students, the best grasp over skills -theoretical and practical in its 75 classrooms equipped with smart boards and state of the art laboratories, library, peculiar spaces to amplify the variant skills - dance, fine arts, music, drama and the list extends beyond the holding capacity of mere words.
A mind that brims with ideas complemented by a crew that steers those ideas into a direction and a quantum of strength of about 2300 young citizens, budding into responsible and giving adults, wishing and working together to find this world a better place to live, in a rural setup of a place at the back of beyond in Punjab, Harpreet Kaur actually doesn’t feel the force of work, for she enjoys it so that work doesn’t feel like work.
Optimism and perseverance driven by passion, we tell you is a deadly duo and it causes explosions of blissful careers and hope to the humanity. This is evident from the membership that DPS, Parowal harvested of the Conseil International de la Dance (CID), the umbrella organization for all forms of dance in the world.
Meticulously recruited teaching faculty strengthens the plinth of any school and Harpreet Kaur walks an extra mile on this front by chairing the board of interviewers and running the procedure under her monitorship besides the impromptu inspections during the working hours.
Safety ensured by the sturdy boundary and unrelenting security, an in house infirmary and guarded transport allows the parents, easier and happier breaths for their precious ones are at home away from home.
And for the thunder and the splashes kept for the last, is the Semi olympic sized swimming pool with of course an adroit coach (male and female).
The times that call for exerting the energy out, sweating big and shouting loud, DPS , Parowal boasts of a well pruned outdoor stadium (6.5 acres), encompassing football, cricket, volleyball grounds, a basketball court and a space for other outdoor sports, having a capacity to cater 2500 people at large for school events.
Empowering her team, creating sustainable job opportunities, expanding careers, soaked in the heavenly blessings of her visionary parents - the founders of DPS Parowal, Harpreet Kaur staunchly exercises a lifestyle that finds her effortlessly hinged to her roots and lead by example.
Where wisdom is prevalent, one resorts to serve the co-existants prior to fill oneself, Service Before Self is the motto of this place of happiness in Parowal.
Honouring an Iconic Leader Let us celebrate and honour the extraordinary journey of Harpreet Kaur, the beacon of inspiration for women and educators around the world. Her dedication, resilience, and commitment to empowering education serve as a shining example on this International Women’s Day.