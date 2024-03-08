Accelerating Abilities

An educated women illuminates three homes. First, the one she is born in, second the one which she creates and third is the world she lives in. A confident leader whose eyes beam brighter and bigger than the vision and a heart that desires to amass and promulgate knowledge, Mrs Harpreet Kaur amalgamates culture with the contemporary. With her tribe at the Doaba Public School, Parowal (Punjab, India), the Managing Director, envisions and realizes to produce lifelong learners.