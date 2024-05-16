Art & Entertainment

Lee Jung-jae Shares Major Update About 'Squid Game Season 2', Reveals Release Window

Actor Lee Jung-jae has confirmed the release of the second season of 'Squid Game.' He shared the release window of the show in an interview.

Squid Game
After taking the world by storm in 2021, ‘Squid Game’ became one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The first season hooked the audience to the dystopian drama and fans waited with bated breath for the second season. The show's makers guessed it and revealed that ‘Squid Game Season 2’ is in the works. A recent report has confirmed that the sequel is on its way and has also unveiled the release window.

In a conversation with Business Insider, actor Lee Jung-jae (who plays Seong Gi-hun) gave an update about ‘Squid Game Season 2.’ The actor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘The Acolyte’ which is an upcoming ‘Star Wars’ series. Speaking to the news portal, the actor kept a lot of details about the South Korean drama under wraps. However, he revealed that the second season will be released in December.

Jung-jae said, “It will be released in December.” Netflix, on the other hand, has not commented on or unveiled the release window of ‘Squid Game Season 2’ yet. In an earlier interview, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the second season will be released in the latter half of 2024.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, ‘Squid Game’ delves into a high-stakes competition where 456 participants battle it out for a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $3.3 million) by engaging in a series of games. However, failure in these challenges results in immediate death. The show premiered in September 2021, and it became a success for Netflix. It emerged as the most-watched series in terms of total viewing hours, according to the OTT giant’s internal metrics. The show received 14 Emmy nominations in 2022, and victory in six categories, including an outstanding directing award for Dong-hyuk.

With Hwang onboard, they announced the second season in June 2022. Additionally, they also released a reality competition spinoff based on the same premise.

