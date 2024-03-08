A Believing Mindset With A Philanthropic Nature

As a life coach, Dr Sastri is popular as the first choice of Bollywood celebrities. She has been considered as an esteemed member of several communities. Over the years she has achieved a great height of astrology and was awarded with various honours like ‘Pride of Nation 2022’, ‘Indian Achievers Award, 2023’, ‘Femina Brand Award 2021’ and many more. She is a proud achiever of ‘Champion of Change Awards 2019’ from the former President of India Late Pranab Mukherjee and the former President of India Ram Nath Kovind in 2022. She has been regarded as ‘Best astrologers in world’ by the Astrological Association of Great Britain & honourably listed in ‘World Book of Record UK, Switzerland, for her contribution in astrology. She has achieved ‘The Most Searched Astrologer in India Award’ under woman’s world records’ appreciation category in 2023. She is honoured by Global Book of Excellence, England in recognition of exceptional dedication and impactful contributions for the betterment of society through Astrology and humanitarian activities for 3 decades.