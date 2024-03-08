A Believing Mindset With A Philanthropic Nature

Dr Sohini Sastri believes in this philosophy and has maintained the path of spirituality since an early age and is always keen to help her followers with the divine knowledge and power she possesses. She has been practising Occult Science for more than 20 years. Her monumental personality, vast knowledge of astrology and unique skill of accurate prediction in astrological fields made her ‘peoples’ favourite’.
Dr Sohini Sastri is popularly known as a renowned KP astrologer. Along with Vedic astrology, she also excels at Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Color therapy. She received an honorary Doctorate and also ‘D’Litt in Astrology by National American University, USA for her exceptional journey and contribution to society. Over the last few decades, she has helped thousands of her followers with astrological prediction and cosmic energy.
Dr Sohini Sastri has taken her to a pinnacle in astrology and entrenched herself as a Philanthropist and Life coach which is a strong testament to women’s empowerment. Her vast knowledge of astrology and unique skill of accurate prediction has helped 80,000 people till date. She has a vast knowledge about the movement of stars & planets and its influence over people.
As a life coach, Dr Sastri is popular as the first choice of Bollywood celebrities. She has been considered as an esteemed member of several communities. Over the years she has achieved a great height of astrology and was awarded with various honours like ‘Pride of Nation 2022’, ‘Indian Achievers Award, 2023’, ‘Femina Brand Award 2021’ and many more. She is a proud achiever of ‘Champion of Change Awards 2019’ from the former President of India Late Pranab Mukherjee and the former President of India Ram Nath Kovind in 2022. She has been regarded as ‘Best astrologers in world’ by the Astrological Association of Great Britain & honourably listed in ‘World Book of Record UK, Switzerland, for her contribution in astrology. She has achieved ‘The Most Searched Astrologer in India Award’ under woman’s world records’ appreciation category in 2023. She is honoured by Global Book of Excellence, England in recognition of exceptional dedication and impactful contributions for the betterment of society through Astrology and humanitarian activities for 3 decades.
She is a regular columnist of Femina India, Times of India, Business Standard, Forbes India, Outlook, The Week, Mid-day and many other leading magazines.
Along with being a successful astrologer, she has been doing many social works over the years. She was very active in the Corona Awareness Campaign and several social arrangements. Apart from this, she is also associated with so many other charitable foundations. Her work in the field of child health, child education is creating a serious positive impact on society.
Her future mission is to take astrology to new heights and make society more prosperous with her contribution.
Another feather of success is her pen. She has authored four books with great success. Those books are gaining immense popularity.
Being a woman entrepreneur, she always expresses the need for woman empowerment and how it can help society. She says, “Be proud of being a woman, celebrate your womanhood”.
Her wholehearted involvement in numerous social activities, humbleness, and candid nature help her to stand out from others.