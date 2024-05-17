6 Must-See Buddhist Temples for Buddha Purnima in Southeast Asia

Situated in Mandalay, Myanmar, the Mahamuni Buddha Temple is one of the country's most sacred Buddhist sites, revered for its ancient bronze Buddha statue believed to have been cast during the lifetime of the Buddha himself. The statue, which is covered in layers of gold leaf applied by devout worshippers, serves as a focal point for pilgrims and visitors who come to pay their respects and offer prayers. Surrounding the temple are bustling markets and vibrant streets, where visitors can experience the rich cultural heritage of Mandalay and witness the timeless rituals of Buddhist worship.