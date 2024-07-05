Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21):

You may face some criticism due to your habit of criticising others. Keep your sense of humour up and your defences down and you'll be in a better position to avoid snide comments. You can earn money with the help of anyone. All you need to do is have faith in yourself. It will be a very good day to go on a picnic with your wife. It will not only change your mood but also help you clear up your misunderstandings. Romance rules your heart and mind. The added knowledge you gain today will give you an edge when dealing with peers. Tonight, you want to get away from your house and take a walk on the porch or in the park. This day is like the spring of your life—full of romance, just you and your better half.