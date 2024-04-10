As per news agency ANI, Bobby Deol too has been approached for the film to play Kumbhkaran. There are also rumours that Vijay Sethupathi might be cast to play Raavan’s youngest brother, Vibhishan. The film also stars Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha. While Lara will be seen in the role of Lord Rama's stepmother, Kaikeyi, Sheeba will play Manthara in the film, which might release around Diwali 2025.