Thrilled To Host 'Bigg Buzz': Krushna Abhishek On His Role In New Segment Of 'Bigg Boss'

Voot is all set to air ‘Bigg Buzz’, a weekly property with the most loved host, Krushna Abhishek. The show revolves around a crazy Big Boss fan family interacting and playing games with the evicted Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of Bigg Boss with some extra masala for the viewers.

With his mass entertainer appeal, Krushna Abhishek will take over the show with his funny avatar and interact with the contestants, leaving the audience elated.



Krushna Abhishek shared his excitement about hosting the show, "Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I’m thrilled to be hosting Bigg Buzz where I get to take the class and have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience. Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence."

Through the launch of 'Bigg Buzz', the entire fan family of 'Bigg Boss' stands a chance to immerse themselves and experience the madness behind the 'Bigg Boss' house. The show will be aired on Voot exclusively starting October 7, every Sunday.

On the other hand, 'Bigg Boss' season 16 will begin on October 1, 2022. Salman Khan will once again entertain his fan following as the host of the show with a fresh list of controversial contestants. The tentative contestants' list includes Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai and Vivian Dsena among others.