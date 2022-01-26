The 26th Cat In My Life

The first time I met the cat

it was quiet and beyond quietus,

and then it crawled again

and again in my dreams

as light as the paper flags

waved at the parade.

The feline has its own tableau,

unsanctioned and controverted

in the conversation between

I and myself. It happens in winter;

the pith of coldness beats fast

in the rising wind; the leaves

stir up a revolution, settle

with the status quo. I have boyish legs

flowing through the half-pants.

The cat is lifeless. I add

a dictionary to the word - death.



(An author and a father, Kushal Poddar, former editor of Words Surfacing, authored eight books, and his works have been translated into eleven languages)