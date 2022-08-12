‘Shabaash Mithu’ On Voot To ‘I Am Groot’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘Never Have I Ever 3’ On Netflix – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

This week brings in a lot of fresh content that's lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. On Voot, there's Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Shabaash Mithu'. Netflix has the third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Then there is 'I Am Groot' on Disney+ Hotstar starring Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper in the lead. Also, Amala Paul brings in a thriller on Disney+ Hostar in ‘Cadaver’. Also, the new season of ‘Mind The Malhotras’ is here on Amazon Prime Video.

All these and lots more releasing this week on various OTT platforms. Here are the top 5 picks for this week:

‘Shabaash Mithu’

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Mumtaz Sorcar, Gautam Bhimani, Inayat Verma

Where To Watch: Voot, Netflix

Mithali Raj is a former Test and ODI captain of the women's national cricket team. She led India to the finals of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup. The film based on her life chronicles the events of her life's journey in the world of women's cricket. It presents her struggles and euphoric rise in women’s cricket.

‘I Am Groot’

Director: Kirsten Lepore

Cast: Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, James Gunn, Trevor Devall

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Each short follows Baby Groot, Vin Diesel, as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters that get him into trouble.

‘Never Have I Have Ever 3’

Series Creator: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, John McEnroe, Richa Shukla

Where To Watch: Netflix

After a traumatic year, all an Indian-American teen, Devi, wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

‘Cadaver’

Director: Anoop S Panicker

Cast: Amala Paul

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhadra Thangavel (Amala Paul) is an expert pathologist who is well-known for solving the most complicated cases. She helps the assistant police commissioner Vishal (Harish Uthaman) in solving a murder case of a surgeon. The duo's investigation leads them to a prisoner named Vetri (Adith Arun), who had vowed to kill the surgeon. Despite Bhadra and Vishal's precautions and being in custody, Vetri manages to execute a second murder as well. What happens next forms the crux of Cadaver.

‘Mind The Malhotra 2’

Director: Sahil Sangha, Ajay Bhuyan

Cast: Anandita Pagnis, Rahul Verma, Jason D'Souza, Nikki Sharma, Cyrus Sahukar, Mini Mathur, Denzil Smith, Sushmita Mukherjee, Parinita Seth, Asheesh Kapur, Rajat Kaul, Shivani Singh, Neal Punmiya, Uday Nene, Simran Sharma, Baldev Tehran, Brinda Parekh, Rajesh Khatri, Ali Fazal

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When yet another married couple within their friend circle files for divorce, Rishabh and Shefali Malhotra fear that their marriage too may just be a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. They decide to seek professional help from a puzzling therapist who dredges up the most embarrassing and bizarre moments in the Malhotras’ family life. This ranges from the quality of their sex life, the quirks of their three kids to the antics of Rishabh’s annoying mother.