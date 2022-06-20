Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Sidhu Moosewala's Songs On Her Ramp Debut

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has finally made her runway debut and she was spotted dancing to Sidhu Moosewala's song at a fashion show. She expressed how grateful she was for this opportunity.

Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Sidhu Moosewala's Songs On Her Ramp Debut
Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 11:59 am

Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who has finally made her ramp debut, was seen dancing to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's track 'Akhiyan De Samne' as she turned showstopper at a fashion show in Gujarat.

Gill turned into a coy bride as she was dressed in all red and had held on to her dupatta as she sauntered the ramp. She later broke into an impromptu dance as she finished her walk.

When she was eventually joined by the designer Samant Chauhan, she went on to break into an impromptu dance and had some fun on the ramp before turning back.

She captioned the video: "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shehnaaz Gill Actress Shehnaaz Gill Social Media Sensatio Shehnaaz Gill Fashion Show Shehnaaz Gill Ramp Deb Sidhu Moose Wala Sidhu Moose Wala Death Sidhu Moose Wala Assassination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 