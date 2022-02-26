Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In Film Industry, Thanks Her 'Loyal' Fans

The actress made her acting debut with Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesava' in 2010 and went on to be part of multiple blockbuster hit films.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her movie debut with 'Ye Maaya Chesave'

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 10:59 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has played diverse roles over the years. From playing Jessie in debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesava', Bindu in 'Eaga', Anusuya in 'A Aa' to Rama Lakshmi in 'Rangasthalam' and Baby in 'Oh!Baby', the actress has dabbled multiple genres. The actress informed her fans on Saturday (February 26) that she has completed 12 years in the film industry as an actress and expressed her fans for staying loyal to her and supporting her throughout. 

Prabhu also forayed in Bollywood with web series 'Family Man 2', which released in 2021 and brought unparallel acclaim to her.

The actress took to social media to share the milestone with her fans. 


Actress Lakshmi Manchu and other celebrties also congratulated Prabhu for completing 12 years in the film industry.

The actress will reportedly soon make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA award-winning director Philip John

Prabhu was recently seen in an item number in Allu Arjun's blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The actress, in the coming times has Telugu films 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Yashoda' in the pipeline where she will be seen playing the leading roles.  The actress will also soon be seen in Tamil film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. 

