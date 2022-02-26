Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In Film Industry, Thanks Her 'Loyal' Fans

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has played diverse roles over the years. From playing Jessie in debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesava', Bindu in 'Eaga', Anusuya in 'A Aa' to Rama Lakshmi in 'Rangasthalam' and Baby in 'Oh!Baby', the actress has dabbled multiple genres. The actress informed her fans on Saturday (February 26) that she has completed 12 years in the film industry as an actress and expressed her fans for staying loyal to her and supporting her throughout.

Prabhu also forayed in Bollywood with web series 'Family Man 2', which released in 2021 and brought unparallel acclaim to her.

The actress took to social media to share the milestone with her fans.

Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world ! pic.twitter.com/2kVjAenIQu — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2022



Actress Lakshmi Manchu and other celebrties also congratulated Prabhu for completing 12 years in the film industry.

Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 on completing 12 years in the film industry!

You are a self made star. Only way upwards and onwards pic.twitter.com/7OkDKkginU — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 26, 2022

Lots of Strength and love to U dear Sammmmm o Sammmmmm !! 🧿💥♥️ @Samanthaprabhu2 🎭 https://t.co/6cfeCtrNwn — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 26, 2022

But I never stop working for her Until my goal reach and after that too. I want to thank many peoples Here who Support me around 10 years ! Thanks For Your Support & Memories & Love & Trust Guyz.. Proud of our team @Samanthaprabhu2 Always. Love You all 🙏❣️#SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/rTsY2yeP2V — Vignesh (@VigneshSammu) February 26, 2022

The actress will reportedly soon make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA award-winning director Philip John

Prabhu was recently seen in an item number in Allu Arjun's blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The actress, in the coming times has Telugu films 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Yashoda' in the pipeline where she will be seen playing the leading roles. The actress will also soon be seen in Tamil film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.