Saiee Manjrekar Says She Wanted To Be An Investment Banker

Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg 3', has opened up on her holistic upbringing, revealing that she first wanted to be an investment banker.

After making her acting debut in 2019 with the action-comedy 'Dabangg 3', the daughter of actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee has done movies like 'Ghani', 'Major', and 'Skanda'.