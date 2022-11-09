Karan Johar’s Dharma Production announced 'Screw Dheela', a full-on actioner, in July 2022 with Tiger Shroff headlining the project. However, after a few days, it was reported that the film has been called off with no exact reason given by both Dharma and Tiger Shroff.

In a new development, it is stated that the real reason is remuneration, reports Bollywood Hungama.

“After Student Of The Year 2 which turned out to be a damp squib, Karan suggested that Tiger and Dharma Productions get together for a full-on action film. Tiger was very excited. He refused to discuss money with Karan," a source tells the publication.

A few days later, Karan got the shock of his life when Tiger’s team informed Karan that the remuneration would be Rs 30 crores. “Karan tried to explain to Tiger’s team that after the pandemic and the recession no producer can afford such star prices. But they wouldn’t budge. So Karan had no option but to call off the project,” says the source.

Karan Johar, who turned a year older on May 25, also announced his next directorial feature 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He will be directing an action film, which is supposed to go on floors in April 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film was scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023, however, it is now postponed due to a shooting delay caused by Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. The actor recently delivered a baby girl.