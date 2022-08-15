Ramya Pandian Thanks Fans, Family, Friends For Making Her Birthday Special

Ramya Pandian, who shot to limelight first with her brilliant performance in the National Award-winning film, 'Joker', and then as a contestant of the popular television reality show, 'Bigg Boss Tamil', is completely floored by the love that friends, family and fans have shown for her on her birthday.



Taking to Instagram to thank people for their good wishes on her birthday on Saturday, Ramya said: "When love takes shape in the form of an initiative, there's no greater happiness. The amount of effort that's gone into making the sapling drive, through 222 plants, as a contribution to mother nature, is commendable."



The actress added: "Travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, travelling across the country and all the way from Malaysia to make the day special is truly heart warming. I'm still going through all of your wishes on social media and Twitter.



"Trending me on Twitter with the hashtag, the numerous gifts that you've sent me, donating food and stationary items to students, I want to express my sincere thanks -- I'm truly blessed.



"Thank you, to my family, my friends and my well-wishers, for taking the time. Falling short of words. Sending loads of love and light."