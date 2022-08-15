Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ramya Pandian Thanks Fans, Family, Friends For Making Her Birthday Special

Ramya Pandian, who shot to limelight first with her brilliant performance in the National Award-winning film, 'Joker', and then as a contestant of the popular television reality show, 'Bigg Boss Tamil', is completely floored by the love that friends, family and fans have shown for her on her birthday.

Ramya Pandian
Ramya Pandian Instagram: @actress_ramyapandian

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 12:20 am

Ramya Pandian, who shot to limelight first with her brilliant performance in the National Award-winning film, 'Joker', and then as a contestant of the popular television reality show, 'Bigg Boss Tamil', is completely floored by the love that friends, family and fans have shown for her on her birthday.


Taking to Instagram to thank people for their good wishes on her birthday on Saturday, Ramya said: "When love takes shape in the form of an initiative, there's no greater happiness. The amount of effort that's gone into making the sapling drive, through 222 plants, as a contribution to mother nature, is commendable."

The actress added: "Travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, travelling across the country and all the way from Malaysia to make the day special is truly heart warming. I'm still going through all of your wishes on social media and Twitter.

"Trending me on Twitter with the hashtag, the numerous gifts that you've sent me, donating food and stationary items to students, I want to express my sincere thanks -- I'm truly blessed.

"Thank you, to my family, my friends and my well-wishers, for taking the time. Falling short of words. Sending loads of love and light."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ramya Pandian Joker Bigg Boss Tamil Birthday Wishes Instagram Influencer Tamil Actor Actor/Actress Indian Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta