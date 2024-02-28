When asked if the box office collections of 'Operation Valentine' might get affected as people have seen similar story in 'Fighter', to which Rathi replied, ''Not essentially. We had three movies based on the lives of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh that came on the same day. Two of them really well. While Fighter is a hardcore mass-appeal film, Operation Valentine may be the same but it is told in a very different way and that's why I think it might have an appeal. Also, the predominant market of the film is the Telugu states. Hindi is just the strawberry on top of it.