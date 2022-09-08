Onam Surprise: Ineya Finally Gets TN Govt's 2011 Best Actress Award

Actress Ineya, who grew up in Thiruvananthapuram and wet her feet in the industry in Malayalam television, says this Onam is special for her as she has just received the Tamil Nadu State Government award for best actress for 2011 for her Tamil film 'Vaagai Sooda Vaa'.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, posting a picture of her receiving the award, said: "Happy to share with you all that this year's Onam festival is so special to me. Received the Tamil Nadu State Government Award for Best Actress for the movie, 'Vaagai Sooda Vaa' (2011)."

The Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday presented the awards for the best Tamil films from the years 2009 to 2014. In this list, director Sarkunam's 'Vaagai Sooda Vaa', which also won the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Tamil, was chosen as the best Tamil film for the year 2011.

The awards, incidentally, were announced in 2017 by a jury headed by a retired judge, A. Raman, were never given away to the recipients.

Apart from fetching Ineya the best actress award, 'Vaagai Sooda Vaa' also earned Vimal, who plays the male lead, the trophy for best actor.

Celebrating the award finally coming to her, Ineya thanked her mother, the film's producer, director and cinematographer, her co-actor Vimal, and the whole cast and crew of 'Vaagai Sooda Vaa'. And she ended her post by wishing "Happy Onam to all".