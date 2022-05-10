Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Namita Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Photos

Actress Namita took to her social media to share the news of her pregnancy.

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:11 pm

Telugu and Tamil actress Namita, rose to prominence with films like ‘Gemini’, ‘Sontham’, ‘Billa’ and ‘Simha’. The actress shared beautiful photos flaunting her baby bump and fans are showering her with well wishes, as per latestly. Namita took to her Instagram to announce the pregnancy and shared couple of photos. 

The actress is seen in a two-piece black outfit, showing her baby bump. She captioned the pictures talking about motherhood and her excitement about becoming a mother. 

Namita married Chennai based Veerendra Chowdhary in 2017. Since then she has been comparatively less active in the film industry but enjoys a decent fan following in Tamil and Telugu speaking states. 

Namita was last seen in Tamil movie ‘Miya’ in 2020. She was also a contestant on the Tamil version of ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2017.

