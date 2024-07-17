'Kill' Makers Issue Statement Over Remake Rights: Indian Language Versions Have Not Been Acquired By Any Parties Yet

Chad Stahelski called 'Kill' ''vivid, wild, and creative'', as quoted by Variety. He added, ''Nikhil [Nagesh Bhat] delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version-we have big shoes to fill and I'm looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that''.