'Kill' Makers Issue Statement Over Remake Rights: Indian Language Versions Have Not Been Acquired By Any Parties Yet

Dharma Productions clarified that only the English language remake rights of 'Kill' have been sold.

Kill, Lakshya Lalwani
A Still Of Lakshya Lalwani From 'Kill' Photo: Instagram
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's critically acclaimed Hindi film 'Kill' starring Lakshay Lalwani and Raghav Juyal has received lots of love and appreciation. Before its theatrical release, the action thriller had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. There have been speculations about the film's remakes in other Indian languages. Dharma Productions has issued a statement on the ongoing rumours of remake rights.

The production house issued a statement clarifying that only the English language remake rights have been sold. The statement read: "Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet."

Sharing the post, Dharma Productions captioned it, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL."

For those caught unaware, Chad Stahelski and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment are going to make the English version of 'Kill' for Lionsgate

Chad Stahelski called 'Kill' ''vivid, wild, and creative'', as quoted by Variety. He added, ''Nikhil [Nagesh Bhat] delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version-we have big shoes to fill and I'm looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that''.

'Kill' producers - Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain in a statement said, ''We are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film's release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured."

'Kill' which released on July 5, in theatres, has earned Rs 16.35 crore in 12 days.

